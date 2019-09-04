Providence Resources : Operational Update - SEL 1-11 - Barryroe Site Survey Commences

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

STANDARD EXPLORATION LICENCE 1/11

BARRYROE SITE SURVEY COMMENCES

Dublin and London - September 4, 2019 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Energy Company ("Providence" or the "Company"), today provides an operational update in relation to Standard Exploration Licence ("SEL") 1/11 which contains the Barryroe oil accumulation (the "Barryroe Project"). SEL 1/11 is operated by EXOLA DAC ("EXOLA" or the "Operator", 40%), a wholly-owned Providence subsidiary, on behalf of its partners, APEC Energy Enterprises Limited ("APEC") and Lansdowne Celtic Sea Limited ("Lansdowne", 10%), collectively the "Barryroe Partners". The area lies in c. 100 metre water depth in the North Celtic Sea Basin and is located c. 50 km off the south coast of Ireland.

The Barryroe Partners can confirm that Gardline's M/V Kommandor survey vessel has now mobilized to SEL 1/11 where it will undertake a seabed debris clearance, environmental baseline and habitat assessment site survey (the "site survey") over the area of the Barryroe field within SEL 1/11. The projected programme provides for a minimum of two locations to be surveyed at this time with the scope to increase the number of locations upon receipt of the APEC Loan Amount. The site survey is expected to take up to 3 weeks depending on operating conditions.

Further announcements will be issued when and as appropriate.

