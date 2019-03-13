Provident Financial : Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018

Inside this reportOverview
6 Our customer proposition
All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this document, including, without limitation, those regarding beliefs andexpectations about the financial condition, results, operations and business of Provident Financial plc and its strategy, plans and objectivesand the markets in which it operates, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements which reflect the directors' assumptions made on the basis of current information available to them at this time, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on the, which include but are not limited to, changes in the general economic conditions in the markets in which Provident Financial plc operate and changes in government policy and regulation, which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Provident Financial plc or the markets in which it operates to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Nothing in the document shall be regarded as a profit forecast and its directors accept no liability to third parties in respect of this report save as would arise under English law. In particular, section 463 of the Companies Act 2006 limits the liability of the directors of Provident Financial plc so that their liability is solely to Provident Financial plc.
Our purpose
We help put people on a path to a better everyday life
Jennie's day
See how we helped Jennie
Paul's day
See how we helped Paul
Judith's day
See how we helped Judith
Bianca's day
See how we helped Bianca
Jess's day
See how we helped Jess
Shirley's day
See how we helped Shirley
A snapshot of the Group
Cuﬆomer numbers
Amounts receivable from cuﬆomers
2017: 2,550k
2017: , £2,071.3m (IFRS 91), £2,309.4m (IAS 39)
2,395k
£2,162.9m
Adjuﬆed basic earnings per share2,3(p)
Basic earnings/(loss) per share2,3
2017: 36.8p (IFRS 91), 45.7p (IAS 39)
2017: (75.3p) (IFRS 91), (66.4p) (IAS 39)
46.6p
25.2p
Adjuﬆed proﬁt before tax2
Statutory proﬁt/(loss) before tax
2017: £84.2m (IFRS 9), £109.1m (IAS 39)
2017: (£147.9m) (IFRS 9), (£123.0m) (IAS 39)
£153.5m
£90.7m
Proposed dividend
Dividend cover
2017: £nil
2017: n/a
10p
4.7times
Return on assets1,4
CET 1 ratio (%)5
2017: 6.9% (IFRS 91), 6.9% (IAS 39)
2017: 14.5%
7.5%
29.7%
Community inveﬆment
Total tax contribution
2017: £2.6m
2017: £168.0m
£1.7m
£133.6m
1 The Group has adopted IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018. Statutory prior year comparatives have not been restated. The Group has provided unaudited pro forma
2017 income statement and balance sheet comparatives as though IFRS 9 had been implemented from 1 January 2017.
2 Adjusted profit before tax is stated before: £7.5m of amortisation in respect of acquisition intangibles established as part of the acquisition of Moneybarn in August 2014 (2017: £7.5m) and exceptional charges of £55.3m (2017: £224.6m).
3 The weighted average number of shares in the period prior to the rights issue in April 2018 has been adjusted to take account of the bonus element of the rights issue of 1.367 and EPS comparatives restated.
4 Return on assets is calculated as adjusted profit before interest after tax as a percentage of average receivables for the 12 months ended 31 December.
-
5Common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio is measured against a fully loaded total capital requirement of 25.5%.
Our divisions
Consumer Credit Division
Provident oﬀers home credit loans, typically of a few hundredpounds, to consumers on low incomes and tight budgets whorequire aﬀordable credit to manage the household budget or one‑oﬀ items of expenditure.
Customers
440,000
Loan range
£100-£2,000
Vanquis Bank is the leading supplier of credit cards to those not well served by mainstream lenders. We provide new customerswith a low credit limit and only increase it when we have suﬃcientexperience of the customer handling their account responsibly.
Customers
1.8m
Loan range
£250-£4,000
Employees
3,800
Employees
Adjusted loss before tax1,2
|
Customers
|
Loan range
|
£(38.7)m
|
117,000
|
£100-£1,000
Adjusted proﬁt before tax1
1,600
£184.3m
Satsuma is our online instalment loan product. We give newcustomers a small‑sum, short‑term loan and collect repayments by continuous payment authority either weekly or monthly.
See more about this contentpages 62-63
Moneybarn is the market leader in the provision of vehicleﬁnance for people well‑served by mainstream lenders.
Customers
Employees
62,000
Loan range
300
£400-£25,000
Adjusted proﬁt before tax1
£28.1m
See more about this contentpages 60-61
See more about this contentpages 64-65
1 Before exceptional items and, in respect of Moneybarn, prior to the amortisation of acquisition intangibles.
2 Represents CCD as a whole.