PROVIDENT FINANCIAL

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL

(PFG)
Provident Financial : Appointment of Non-Exec Directors and VBL Chair

03/25/2019 | 03:30am EDT

Provident Financial plc announces the appointment of two Non-Executive Directors and Vanquis Bank Chairman

The Board of Provident Financial plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert East as Non-Executive Director of Provident Financial plc and Chair of Vanquis Bank, subject to regulatory approvals. The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Lindsay who will replace John Straw (with effect from 21 May 2019) and whose appointment as Non-Executive Director will be effective from 1st April 2019.

On his appointment, following regulatory approvals, Robert East will join the Provident Financial plc Board and will Chair the Vanquis Bank board. Robert is chairman of Skipton Building Society, a Non-Executive Director at Hampshire Trust Bank, where he chairs the Risk Committee, and a director of Welcome Financial Services Limited. Robert brings a wealth of experience to the Board and to the Bank as an experienced former CEO, Non-Executive Director and Chairman, following his executive career in Barclays, where he held Senior Risk and Business Leadership roles, and Cattles, where he led its restructuring from 2009 and was its Chief Executive from 2011 until completion of its wind down in 2016.

Graham Lindsay will join the Provident Financial plc Board and on his appointment will also become a member of the Audit, Group Risk, Remuneration and Nominations Committees. Graham is currently a Non-Executive Director on the board of OneFamily, a financial services mutual where he chairs the Remuneration Committee and the Customer, Member and Product Committees. He is also a Vice Chair and Trustee of the Brain Tumour Charity. Graham joined the Wonga UK Boards in 2016 as part of the new leadership team engaged to improve the business and deliver change. Graham brings extensive experience in commercial and retail banking following a 40 year career at Lloyds Bank.

Patrick Snowball, chairman of Provident Financial plc said: 'The appointment of Robert and Graham will bring further consumer finance, retail banking and regulatory experience and expertise to the Board. They each have a deep understanding of the importance of ensuring that our particular market is served correctly and in the right way in the current regulatory environment. Both appointments will bolster the capabilities of the Board, and, on behalf of the Board, I welcome them and look forward to working with them on the future of the group as we deliver for all our stakeholders.'

The following information is disclosed in accordance with LR 9.6.13:

Robert East was appointed as a director of Welcome Financial Services Limited on 7 March 2011 and as a director of Cattles Limited (previously Cattles plc) on 29 July 2009. Cattles Limited and Welcome Financial Services Limited each implemented a creditor scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 on 2 March 2011 as part of a wider group restructuring of the Cattles group. Cattles Limited was placed into a voluntary liquidation on 27 September 2016.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there are no further matters requiring disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the appointments of Robert East and Graham Lindsay.

Enquiries:

Media

Richard King/Jade Byrne, Provident Financial

01274351900/0203 620 3073

Nick Cosgrove/Charlie Pretzlik, Brunswick

020 7404 5959

Investor Relations

Gary Thompson/Vicki Turner, Provident Financial

01274 351900

investors@providentfinancial.com

Notes to Editors

1. Provident Financial plc is a leading provider of credit products which provide financial inclusion for those consumers who are not well served by mainstream lenders. The Group serves 2.4 million customers and its operations consist of Vanquis Bank, the Consumer Credit Division (CCD) comprising Provident Home Credit and Satsuma, and Moneybarn.

2. Robert East

Robert brings more than 40 years' experience in, and understanding of, retail and commercial banking in the UK and internationally. During his 32 years at Barclays Bank he was Chief Risk Officer of Absa South Africa amongst other roles. He's had a number of leadership roles in retail and commercial banking, including the leadership of Cattles Limited's restructuring from 2009 and as its chief executive from 2010 until completion of its wind down in 2016. He is chairman of Skipton Building Society and a Non-Executive Director of Hampshire Trust plc.

3. Graham Lindsay

Graham is a Non-Executive Director on the board of OneFamily, a Vice Chair and Trustee of the Brain Tumour Charity, and a consultant to Trustees Unlimited. He was a Non-Executive at Vista, a communications agency, until October 2018 following its successful sale. Prior to this, he was a Non-Executive Director on the Wonga UK Boards from 2016. Graham's executive career was with Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), where he held a number of group leadership roles at the very senior levels of the organisation. Graham has deep retail banking experience developed over a 40-year career with Lloyds Bank.

Disclaimer

Provident Financial plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:29:11 UTC
