Provident Financial : Publication of Response Document

23March 2019

Provident Financial plc ('Provident')

Publicationof Response Document

The board of Provident (the 'Provident Board') announces that it is today publishing its response document (the 'Response Document') in connection with the unsolicited offer for Provident made by Non-Standard Finance plc ('NSF') (the 'Offer').

The Provident Board reiterates its belief that NSF's nil-premium Offer is not in the best interests of all Provident Shareholders. It is strategically and financially flawed and presents significant risk in terms of both execution and shareholder value. The Provident Board is committed to maximising value for all Provident Shareholders and will explore all appropriate alternatives to achieve this objective. In particular, the Provident Board believes that:

The NSF proposal has significant flaws and would have long-lasting, detrimental consequences for Provident Shareholders and customers; NSF has not undertaken transactions of this size and complexity and its track record is one of significant value destruction; Provident has been delivering on the objectives set out in early 2018 which include, the Board believes, substantially resolving material outstanding regulatory issues with the FCA, providing sound foundations for future growth and value creation, and strengthening its board governance and structure; Provident's results for 2018 are testament to the successful turnaround the group has made over the past 18 months, having delivered growth of 82.3 per cent in 2018 on a pro forma IFRS 9 basis, and a final dividend of 10 pence per share; and Provident has a clear strategy to deliver attractive and sustainable shareholder returns and good customer outcomes in an evolving industry and regulatory environment by implementing a number of planned growth and efficiency initiatives across each of the divisions.

Subject to regulatory approvals, we have reached agreement to appoint a new Vanquis Bank Managing Director, Neil Chandler, joining on 15 April 2019, and also a new Vanquis Bank Chairman, Robert East. Robert East will also join the Provident Board as a Non-Executive Director alongside Graham Lindsay, who will replace John Straw (with effect from 21 May 2019), and whose appointment as a Non-Executive Director to the Provident Board we are pleased to announce with effect from 1 April 2019. All three appointees have a wealth of retail banking and consumer lending experience.

Taking into account all of the above factors, the Provident Board strongly advises all Provident Shareholders to take no action in relation to the risky and flawed NSF Offer.

Patrick Snowball, Chairman of Provident said:

'The Provident Board believes that NSF's hostile Offer represents an irresponsible approach in the context of a regulated business which is emerging from a period of substantial instability. As such, the Offer would have a negative and destabilising impact on Provident stakeholders, including its customers, for a considerable period of time. The Provident Board believes that the Offer would be value destructive and that the arguments put forward by NSF do not take into account the significant operational progress made by Provident's management team. Accordingly, the Provident Board unanimously believes the Offer is not in the best interests of Provident Shareholders or customers and should be firmly rejected.'

Malcolm Le May, Chief Executive Officer, Provident Financial said:

'Having stabilised the group, the management team is in the process of developing and implementing a number of planned growth and efficiency initiatives across each of its divisions.We are at an inflection point for the group, as customer needs are changing, the digital business models are challenging old operating approaches, and the regulatory environment is constantly evolving. The Provident Board believes that Vanquis Bank will be the biggest part of the group and its ability to maximise the value in the crossover of its customers with Moneybarn will be important going forward. Against this backdrop, we have a clear strategy and vision for the group and its divisions.

In accordance with Rule 25.1(c)(i) of the Takeover Code, a copy of the Response Document will be made available on Provident's website at www.providentfinancial.com. A copy of the Response Document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM/.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Response Document.

