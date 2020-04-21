Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.    PROV

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PROV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Bank's Community Partnership Program Supports Local Non-Profits Donating Over $75,000 This Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc., NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“the Bank”), announced donations of more than $75,000 through the Community Partnership Program (“Program”) to local non-profit organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, bringing the 13 year total payout for the Program to more than $735,000.  

“The Bank realizes the importance of giving back to local, non-profit organizations that improve the quality of life in the communities we serve.  During these unprecedented times, we are humbled to be able to support our local non-profits as they assist in helping their local communities with essential needs,” stated Gwen Wertz, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking. 

Through the Bank’s Community Partnership Program, participating non-profits such as charities, service groups, parent-teacher associations, homeowner’s associations, booster clubs, faith-based groups, foundations and societies, among other groups, can receive donations simply by having their member’s bank with Provident Bank.  Members of an organization that bank with Provident Bank simply link the organization’s unique ID number to their account.  Organizations can earn more as more of their members link their accounts.  Of course, some restrictions apply and interested groups are encouraged to contact Provident for more information about the Program.

With approximately $1.1 billion in total assets, Provident Bank is the largest independent community bank headquartered in Riverside County and has been serving the financial needs of its customers since 1956.

For more information about the Program, please contact Provident Bank at (800) 745-2217 and ask about the Community Partnership Program or visit myprovident.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Contacts:    

Craig G. Blunden                                                                     
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer                        

Donavon P. Ternes 
President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDIN
02:39pProvident Bank's Community Partnership Program Supports Local Non-Profits Don..
GL
02/14PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/10PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/29PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
01/28PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
01/27PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
01/27PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27Provident Financial Holdings Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Results
GL
01/21PROVIDENT FINANCIAL :  To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
AQ
2019PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43,1 M
EBIT 2020 13,5 M
Net income 2020 9,33 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,27%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,28x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,29x
Capitalization 98,0 M
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,67  $
Last Close Price 13,10  $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig G. Blunden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donovan P. Ternes President, CFO, COO & Secretary
Joseph P. Barr Independent Director
Bruce W. Bennett Independent Director
Roy Hugh Taylor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-40.18%103
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.21%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.77%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.12%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%138 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group