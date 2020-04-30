Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.    PROV

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PROV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Financial Holdings Announces New Stock Repurchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 06:52pm EDT

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to five percent (5%) of the Company’s common stock, approximately 371,815 shares. The Company will purchase the shares from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions over a one-year period depending on market conditions, the capital requirements of the Company, and available cash that can be allocated to the stock repurchase program, among other considerations.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer 

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDIN
06:52pProvident Financial Holdings Announces New Stock Repurchase Plan
GL
06:27pProvident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
04/28PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
04/28PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28Provident Financial Holdings Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Results
GL
04/23Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
GL
04/21Provident Bank's Community Partnership Program Supports Local Non-Profits Don..
GL
02/14PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/10PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/29PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43,1 M
EBIT 2020 13,5 M
Net income 2020 9,78 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,29%
P/E ratio 2020 9,74x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,25x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,26x
Capitalization 97,0 M
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,33  $
Last Close Price 13,05  $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig G. Blunden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donovan P. Ternes President, CFO, COO & Secretary
Joseph P. Barr Independent Director
Bruce W. Bennett Independent Director
Roy Hugh Taylor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-36.80%104
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.80%298 088
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%255 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.17%214 979
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 748
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group