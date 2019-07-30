Log in
Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
07/30/2019

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share.  Shareholders of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on August 20, 2019 will be entitled to receive the cash dividend.  The cash dividend will be payable on September 10, 2019.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.


Contacts:Craig G. Blunden
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer   
Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer, 
and Chief Financial Officer 

                                                                   

                                             

                                     

                   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
