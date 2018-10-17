Log in
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (PROV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/17 09:18:31 pm
18.0500 USD   0.00%
08:58pProvident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference ..
GL
08/20PROVIDENT FINAN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

10/17/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 prior to the market open on Monday, October 29, 2018.  Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-230-1074 and requesting the Provident Financial Holdings Earnings Release Conference Call.  An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, November 6, 2018 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 and referencing access code number 455871.

Contacts:   Craig G. Blunden   Donavon P. Ternes
   Chairman and  President, Chief Operating Officer
   Chief Executive Officer  and Chief Financial Officer

Provident.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 62,7 M
EBIT 2019 12,3 M
Net income 2019 7,75 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 17,19
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 135 M
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,2 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig G. Blunden Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donovan P. Ternes President, CFO, COO & Secretary
Joseph P. Barr Independent Director
Bruce W. Bennett Independent Director
Roy Hugh Taylor Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-1.63%135
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 452
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 583
