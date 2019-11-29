Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Provident Financial PLC    PFG   GB00B1Z4ST84

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC

(PFG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Provident Financial : Director Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 10:53am EST

Provident Financial plc

29 November 2019

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14(1), Provident Financial plc (the Company) notifies the market that since the announcement made by the Company on 25 March 2019 disclosing Robert East's directorship of Welcome Financial Services Limited (Welcome), a notice has been issued on 25 November 2019 to the creditors of Welcome of a Deemed Consent Procedure regarding the nomination of a liquidator to Welcome in relation to the commencement of a creditor voluntary liquidation (the Notice). As stated in the Notice, the date the resolution to wind-up Welcome is to be considered is on 16 December 2019.

As disclosed in the announcement made by the Company on 25 March 2019, Welcome had implemented a creditor scheme of arrangement with certain of its creditors (the Scheme)as part of a wider group restructuring of its financial obligations in 2011 - which became effective on 2 March 2011. Since then, Welcome has complied with the terms of the Scheme and wound down its business (including by completing the sale and collect-out of parts of its loan book). As a result of taking those steps, the directors of Welcome recently concluded that the next and final phase of the restructuring was for Welcome to enter liquidation.

Enquiries:

Media

Richard King, Provident Financial

01274351900

Investor Relations

Gary Thompson/Vicki Turner, Provident Financial

01274 351900

investors@providentfinancial.com

Disclaimer

Provident Financial plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 15:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC
10:53aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Director Declaration
PU
11/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Politics drives domestic shares higher; FTSE cheers trad..
RE
11/15NON STANDARD FINANCE : NSF shares slide to record low after profit warning
RE
11/07UK midcaps jump on rising rate cut prospects, upbeat earnings
RE
11/07PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : 3rd Quarter Trading & Capital Markets Day Update
PU
11/07PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Q3 trading update
PU
10/15Fund empire of once-star manager Neil Woodford shuts
RE
10/15Neil Woodford sacked as flagship Equity Income Fund to be shut
RE
09/20PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices results announced
PU
09/12PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : becomes a Northern Powerhouse Partner
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 063 M
EBIT 2019 250 M
Net income 2019 90,8 M
Debt 2019 1 498 M
Yield 2019 5,58%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 8,68x
EV / Sales2019 2,43x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
Capitalization 1 090 M
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 534,60  GBp
Last Close Price 435,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm John Le May Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Robert Snowball Non-Executive Chairman
Simon George Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrea Margaret Blance Senior Independent Director
Paul William Hewitt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC-24.24%1 407
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD55.60%34 370
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES44.32%26 682
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL59.34%24 155
ACOM CO., LTD.31.05%6 580
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.78.06%5 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group