Provident Financial : Notice to Noteholders

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS

£250,000,000 7.000 per cent. Notes due 2023 issued by Provident Financial plc

and guaranteed by

Provident Financial Management Services Limited, Provident Personal Credit Limited, Duncton Group Limited, Moneybarn Group Limited and Moneybarn No.1 Limited

under its £2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(ISIN: XS1827005411; Common Code: 182700541)

(the'Notes')

London, UK: 20 March 2020.

As anticipated in its announcement on 10 March 2020, Provident Financial plc hereby gives formal notice to the holders of the Notes pursuant to Condition 13 (Notices) of the terms and conditions of the Notes (the 'Conditions') as set out in the Trust Deed dated 16 May 2018 that an Interest Rate Adjustment will be made in accordance with the Interest Ratchet with effect from 4 June 2020. The Interest Ratchet in respect of the Notes is the Initial Rate of Interest plus a Step Up Margin of 1.250 per cent. per annum, unless a Step Down Event occurs prior to 4 June 2020.

Terms used but not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Conditions.

For further information, holders of the Notes should contact:

Gary Thompson/Vicki Turner

Investor Relations

01274 351900

investors@providentfinancial.com

John Rowan

Debt Investor Relations

07775 016661