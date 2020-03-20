Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Provident Financial PLC    PFG   GB00B1Z4ST84

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC

(PFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provident Financial : Notice to Noteholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:08am EDT

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS

£250,000,000 7.000 per cent. Notes due 2023 issued by Provident Financial plc

and guaranteed by

Provident Financial Management Services Limited, Provident Personal Credit Limited, Duncton Group Limited, Moneybarn Group Limited and Moneybarn No.1 Limited

under its £2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(ISIN: XS1827005411; Common Code: 182700541)

(the'Notes')

London, UK: 20 March 2020.

As anticipated in its announcement on 10 March 2020, Provident Financial plc hereby gives formal notice to the holders of the Notes pursuant to Condition 13 (Notices) of the terms and conditions of the Notes (the 'Conditions') as set out in the Trust Deed dated 16 May 2018 that an Interest Rate Adjustment will be made in accordance with the Interest Ratchet with effect from 4 June 2020. The Interest Ratchet in respect of the Notes is the Initial Rate of Interest plus a Step Up Margin of 1.250 per cent. per annum, unless a Step Down Event occurs prior to 4 June 2020.

Terms used but not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Conditions.

For further information, holders of the Notes should contact:

Gary Thompson/Vicki Turner

Investor Relations

01274 351900

investors@providentfinancial.com

John Rowan

Debt Investor Relations

07775 016661

Disclaimer

Provident Financial plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 12:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC
08:08aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Notice to Noteholders
PU
03/16PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements and ..
PU
03/16PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : PFG Annual Report & Accounts and AGM Notice
PU
03/16PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : releases their 2019 annual Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
03/10PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Fitch credit rating
PU
02/27PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
02/27PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : 2019 profit rises
RE
02/27PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : PFG 2019 Preliminary Results Announcement
PU
02/18AMIGO : Subprime lender Amigo talking to potential buyers, shares rise
RE
02/17PROVIDENT FINANCIAL : FCA investigation into Moneybarn completed
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 017 M
EBIT 2020 255 M
Net income 2020 124 M
Debt 2020 1 739 M
Yield 2020 19,3%
P/E ratio 2020 3,23x
P/E ratio 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
EV / Sales2021 2,07x
Capitalization 397 M
Chart PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Provident Financial PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 515,00  GBp
Last Close Price 158,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 297%
Spread / Average Target 225%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Malcolm John Le May Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Robert Snowball Non-Executive Chairman
Simon George Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrea Margaret Blance Senior Independent Director
Paul William Hewitt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC-65.32%462
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%22 019
ORIX CORPORATION-4.72%13 009
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-59.46%8 957
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-68.17%8 735
ACOM CO., LTD.1.51%6 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group