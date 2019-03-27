Log in
Provident Financial Services : Bank Employees Raise More Than $11,250 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

0
03/27/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

Pictured left to right: The Provident Bank team of Tim Buffo, Candice Ferrer, John Kamin, and Wendi Corona raised more than $1,500 of the bank's $11,250 total.

More than 30 Provident Bank team members recently participated in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth and Middlesex Counties' Bowl for Kids' Sake, at Brunswick Zone in Hazlet, N.J. Provident Bank employees raised more than $11,250, which will help provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported 1-to-1 relationships that change their lives for the better. Since 2012, Provident Bank bowling teams have raised more than $67,000 to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters 1-1 mentoring programs.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $9.73 billion as of December 31, 2018. With $6.83 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company. For more information about Provident Bank, please visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 17:59:01 UTC
