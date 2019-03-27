Provident Financial Services : Bank Employees Raise More Than $11,250 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Pictured left to right: The Provident Bank team of Tim Buffo, Candice Ferrer, John Kamin, and Wendi Corona raised more than $1,500 of the bank's $11,250 total.

More than 30 Provident Bank team members recently participated in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth and Middlesex Counties' Bowl for Kids' Sake, at Brunswick Zone in Hazlet, N.J. Provident Bank employees raised more than $11,250, which will help provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported 1-to-1 relationships that change their lives for the better. Since 2012, Provident Bank bowling teams have raised more than $67,000 to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters 1-1 mentoring programs.

