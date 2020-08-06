Log in
Provident Financial Services : Bank Partners with Heartland Payment Systems to Offer Payroll & HR Solution to Small Business Customers

08/06/2020 | 11:34am EDT

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY and EDMOND, OKLAHOMA (July 28, 2020) - Provident Bank and Heartland Payment Systems announced today a partnership that will enable the New Jersey-based bank to offer a fully integrated payroll processing and HR solution to its small business customers. The solution enables small businesses to simplify and automate their payroll processing and provides access to Heartland's best-in-class resources to help businesses manage their HR workflow, including time and attendance, hiring, benefits, reporting and compliance.

'We're proud to extend our commitment to small businesses through this strategic alliance with Heartland,' said Josephine Moran, Executive Vice President, Director of Retail Banking. 'Their cutting-edge payroll platform and comprehensive HR capabilities will enable us to effectively serve the growing small business market by providing innovative solutions for payroll processing and HR needs that are essential for many small businesses to grow and reach their full potential,' added Moran.

'We are delighted that ProvidentBankhas selected Heartland to serve their customers for payroll and human resources. ProvidentBank's commitment to best-in-class technology and service aligns perfectly with our organization,' said Annette Oriscello, Vice President, US Financial Institutions, Heartland.

For more information, small business owners may visit Provident Bank or their local Provident branch to speak with a Banking Center Manager.

###

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $10.08 billion as of March 31, 2020. With $7.21 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company. For more information about Provident Bank, please visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

About Heartland Payment Systems

We are a trusted partner to over 3.5M clients worldwide, providing industry leading software solutions for Payment, Payroll+HR, Point of Sale, Customer Engagement, and Lending. Heartland is among the largest payment processors in the United States. Global Payments, its parent company, has more than 24,000 employees worldwide and serves clients and partners in 100 countries.

Media contact:

Provident Bank
Keith Buscio, 732-590-9407
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 15:33:07 UTC
