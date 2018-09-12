Provident Financial Services : Bank Partners with Sky Blue FC to Host Second Youth Soccer Clinic

Pictured: Sky Blue FC players with members of the Wall Township Soccer Club girls' program.

Provident Bank, the official banking partner of Sky Blue FC women's professional soccer team, recently partnered with the club to host a youth soccer clinic for members of the Wall Township Soccer Club girls' program.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $9.73 billion as of June 30, 2018. With $6.67 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).