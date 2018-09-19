Log in
Provident Financial Services : Caspersen Joins Provident Bank as Executive Vice President, Director of Retail Banking Operations

09/19/2018 | 08:23pm CEST

Provident Bank is pleased to announce that Finn M. W. Caspersen, Jr. of Bedminster, N.J. has joined the Bank as Executive Vice President and Director of Retail Banking Operations.

In this newly created position, Caspersen will provide leadership and direction to the Bank's retail operations groups including deposit services, branch operations, and retail training. In addition, he will develop and manage the execution of the retail banking operations group's overall strategy and business development plans. As a member of the Bank's Executive Management Team, Caspersen will contribute to the attainment of the Bank's business plan goals and the refinement of the Bank's strategic direction.

'We are pleased to add Finn to our Executive Management Team. His impressive knowledge of the industry, extensive experience in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, operations, and his expertise in successfully implementing strategy, will greatly enhance our ability to deliver innovative, best-in-class financial services to our customers,' said Chris Martin, Chairman, President and CEO.

Caspersen most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel at Peapack-Gladstone Bank of Bedminster, N.J., where he helped shape and coordinate the bank's strategy, managed legal and corporate governance and oversaw regulatory compliance, human resources, corporate learning, enterprise risk management and client satisfaction. Caspersen served in several senior leadership roles during his almost 14-year tenure at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Before that, he held positions at Bencas Capital, Merrill Lynch and Hale and Dorr.

Caspersen earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Mass. and a B.A. from Harvard College, Cambridge, Mass.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $9.73 billion as of June 30, 2018. With $6.67 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

Disclaimer

Provident Financial Services Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 18:22:01 UTC
