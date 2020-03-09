Log in
Provident Financial Services : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Provident Financial Services, Inc. – PFS

03/09/2020 | 10:49am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) resulting from allegations that Provident and certain of its officers and/or directors may have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 27, 2018, Provident released its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2018, disclosing “deterioration in selected commercial credits, including a $15.4 million credit to a commercial borrower” that had filed for bankruptcy in March 2018. Provident further disclosed that the Company had established a $2.5 million specific reserve for this impaired loan. On July 5, 2018, Provident disclosed that the Company expected an additional reserve would be required for the remaining balance of the previously disclosed $15.4 million credit, and that its net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 would be reduced by up to $9.3 million.

Then, on July 27, 2018, pre-market, Provident released its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2018, disclosing that two additional loans from another commercial borrower became impaired during the quarter, leading to a net charge-off of $4 million. Provident’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Christopher Martin (“Martin”), stated that the losses “were primarily driven by two commercial relationships which we believe involved borrower fraud in each instance.”

On this news, Provident’s stock price fell $1.46 per share, or 5.27%, to close at $26.23 per share on July 27, 2018, injuring investors.

In December 2019, certain Provident emails were made public during the course of litigation in New York state court, which indicated that Provident was aware of the fraudulent nature of and/or risks posed by at least one of its failed loans. Specifically, Provident executives and top-level management, including CEO Martin, seemingly ignored multiple red flags regarding a potential loan to Lotus Exim International (“Lotus”) before ultimately extending a $17 million loan to Lotus.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Provident investors. If you purchased shares of Provident please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1769.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© Business Wire 2020
