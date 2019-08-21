Log in
Access Networks Ltd. appointed as prime distributor of Proxim Wireless for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands

08/21/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to strengthen the market for their successful outdoor wireless connectivity products, Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTC Markets: PRXM), announce the appointment of Access Networks Ltd., as specialist distributors of Proxim Wireless products for the New Zealand and Pacific Islands region.

Kevin Lee, APAC VP of Sales for Proxim Wireless, says: "I am excited to have Access Networks as a Proxim Wireless partner in this important territory. They possess the necessary skills and expertise to plan, supply, and deploy our advanced networking technology, and have significant experience delivering proven and reliable Wireless solutions to the New Zealand and Pacific Island markets".

Mark Dasent, Sales and Marketing Director for Access Networks, said: "I am delighted with the Proxim Wireless partnership. Proxim's range of rugged and flexible product will help us meet the needs of our partners and customers by delivering a cost-effective and faster alternative to leased lines and wired distribution systems. The reliability, rapid deployment benefits, and even advanced mobility options on offer from Proxim enable an incredibly flexible range of carrier-class wireless solutions.

We feel that the combination of Proxim's technology and our expertise presents an excellent platform to serve our customer needs."

About Access Networks

Access Networks focus on providing a range of first-class networking, wireless IoT and access solutions to customers in the Hospitality, Utilities, Education and Telecommunications industry throughout New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Access Networks focus on delivering complete network communication solutions that include hardware, software, and services to ensure the customer receives a manageable, reliable, and cost-effective solution. For further details, please visit https://www.access-networks.co.nz

About Proxim Wireless Corporation

Proxim Wireless is a pioneer and global leader in advanced WiFi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications systems.

With over 30 years of wireless experience, Proxim focusses their technology on solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost-prohibitive.

With a focus on delivering last-mile connectivity, mobile connectivity, and outdoor WiFi, Proxim is recognized for its unparalleled reliability, superior performance, and drive for innovation. For further details, please visit https://www.proxim.com 

Contact:
Dael A. Bartlett
Vice President of Marketing
Proxim Wireless
Email: DBartlett@proxim.com
Phone: (408) 383 7615

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
