Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Proxim Wireless Corp    PRXM

PROXIM WIRELESS CORP

(PRXM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cogent Distribution appointed as specialist wireless distributor for Proxim Wireless solutions in the UK and Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 03:25am EST

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectivity distributor, Cogent Distribution (Cogent), has been appointed a specialist wireless distributor for the UK and Ireland by Proxim Wireless and will begin carrying its range of solutions with immediate effect. The appointment comes as Cogent embarks on an expansion strategy that will see it actively seek to increase its reseller base and strengthen its product lines.

Proxim Wireless is a pioneer and global leader in advanced Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications.

Simon Snowdon, Commercial Director Europe at Proxim commented: “Proxim has been operating in the wireless space for more than 30 years and has more than three million systems in the field. We are a technology solution-driven company, so anyone we partner with must mirror this ethos. We may have had a low-key presence in the UK market for the past 18 months, but we were waiting for the right opportunity to present itself, and it has in the shape of Cogent. As a wireless specialist, Cogent possesses the necessary skills and expertise to plan and deploy wireless networks, and we are very much looking forward to working with them to grow and strengthen Proxim’s presence in this key territory.”

Cogent co-founder, Jim Kernahan commented: “The Proxim product line is renowned for its ability to work in the harshest of environments and our expertise combined with Proxim’s global reputation provides an excellent platform for growth, and we’re delighted to add their solutions to our offering. Since our inception two years ago we have been building the Cogent proposition and strengthening our offering, and we are now ready to move to the next level of our expansion and actively invite partners to get in touch if they are interested in working with us.”

Cogent works jointly with manufacturers to deliver customers the latest in new product development and provide consultancy and design services that integrate into existing customer infrastructures. It has one of the most extensive UK stock holdings of wireless connectivity solutions and can deliver products and or advanced replacements within 24 hours, creating a streamlined real-time performance option for its reseller and system integration partners.

About Proxim Wireless Corporation

Proxim Wireless is a pioneer and global leader in advanced Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications.

With over 30 years of wireless experience, Proxim focusses their technology on solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost prohibitive. With a focus on delivering last mile connectivity, mobile connectivity, and outdoor Wifi, Proxim is recognized for its unparalleled reliability, superior performance and drive for innovation. For further details, please visit https://www.proxim.com

About Cogent Distribution:

Cogent Distribution is a leading specialist supplier of connectivity products and operates a complete ‘turn-key’ solution to meet its customers’ needs. Drawing on the strengths of its relationships with manufacturers it can design or reconfigure products to suit the specialist needs. Cogent’s highly experienced in-house team of engineers is available to provide all necessary training, advice, information and practical assistance to ensure that clients can assemble the best solution. For further details visit Cogent Distribution

Contact:
Dael A. Bartlett
Vice President of Marketing

Proxim Wireless
Email: DBartlett@proxim.com
Phone: (408) 383 7615

 

Proxim-Wireless-Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROXIM WIRELESS CORP
03:25aCogent Distribution appointed as specialist wireless distributor for Proxim W..
GL
2018PROXIM WIRELESS : Masanori Arita Joins Proxim Wireless Board of Directors
AQ
2018PROXIM WIRELESS : Masanori Arita Joins Proxim Wireless Board of Directors
AQ
2018Masanori Arita Joins Proxim Wireless Board of Directors
GL
2018SRA Holdings, Inc. become the majority shareholder in Proxim Wireless
GL
2017Proxim Announces the Tsunami 10250 Base Station with SmartConnect™
GL
2017Proxim Wireless Teams Up with ViTEL as Distributor in Turkey, Germany, and Au..
GL
2017Proxim Wireless and Easy World Announce Distributor Partnership
GL
2017Proxim Announces Release of ProximVision® Advanced 2.0 Hybrid Controller
GL
2017Illinois Electric Cooperative Selects Proxim Wireless
GL
More news
Chart PROXIM WIRELESS CORP
Duration : Period :
Proxim Wireless Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Marzullo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee M. Gopadze Chairman
Fred Huey Chief Financial Officer
Alan Bradley Howe Director
Toshiaki Suzuki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROXIM WIRELESS CORP0.00%0
THALES7.16%26 317
GARMIN32.64%15 909
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.34.18%4 095
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 489
OHB SE9.39%667
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.