Masanori Arita Joins Proxim Wireless Board of Directors

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTC Markets: PRXM) announce the appointment of Masanori Arita as an independent director of the firm.



Mr. Arita is a talented and seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience across a broad spectrum of disciplines in the telecommunication and transportation industries. He brings a wealth of expertise and offers valuable insights into the connectivity and IT needs of the Asian rail and telecom sectors.

Currently, Mr. Arita is Executive Adviser to Nippon Densetsu Kogyo Co., Ltd.; a company focused on planning, design, construction, and maintenance of railroad electrical, signaling and telecommunication systems. He brings his in-depth experience, offering guidance to a continually growing company which now has more than 15 subsidiaries and is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange (1950.T).

After graduating from Kyoto University, Mr. Arita built a career where he held executive positions in leading Japanese companies including Japanese National Railways, Japan Telecom Co. Ltd., and JR East (East Japan Railway Company). While at JR East, he was elected to be an Executive VP of UQ Communications Inc., a joint venture between KDDI Inc., a significant force in telecommunications in Japan, and JR East.

About Proxim Wireless Corporation.

Proxim Wireless is a pioneer and global leader in advanced Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications.

With over 30 years of wireless experience, Proxim focusses their technology on solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost prohibitive. With a focus on delivering last mile connectivity, mobile connectivity, and outdoor Wifi, Proxim is recognized for its unparalleled reliability, superior performance and drive for innovation.

