Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Proxim Wireless Corp    PRXM

PROXIM WIRELESS CORP (PRXM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Masanori Arita Joins Proxim Wireless Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTC Markets: PRXM) announce the appointment of Masanori Arita as an independent director of the firm.

Mr. Arita is a talented and seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience across a broad spectrum of disciplines in the telecommunication and transportation industries. He brings a wealth of expertise and offers valuable insights into the connectivity and IT needs of the Asian rail and telecom sectors.

Currently, Mr. Arita is Executive Adviser to Nippon Densetsu Kogyo Co., Ltd.; a company focused on planning, design, construction, and maintenance of railroad electrical, signaling and telecommunication systems. He brings his in-depth experience, offering guidance to a continually growing company which now has more than 15 subsidiaries and is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange (1950.T).

After graduating from Kyoto University, Mr. Arita built a career where he held executive positions in leading Japanese companies including Japanese National Railways, Japan Telecom Co. Ltd., and JR East (East Japan Railway Company). While at JR East, he was elected to be an Executive VP of UQ Communications Inc., a joint venture between KDDI Inc., a significant force in telecommunications in Japan, and JR East. 

About Proxim Wireless Corporation.
Proxim Wireless is a pioneer and global leader in advanced Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications.

With over 30 years of wireless experience, Proxim focusses their technology on solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost prohibitive. With a focus on delivering last mile connectivity, mobile connectivity, and outdoor Wifi, Proxim is recognized for its unparalleled reliability, superior performance and drive for innovation.

Dael A. Bartlett
Vice President of Marketing
Proxim Wireless
Email: DBartlett@proxim.com
Phone: (408) 383 7615

Proxim-Wireless-Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROXIM WIRELESS CORP
08:58pMasanori Arita Joins Proxim Wireless Board of Directors
GL
08/01SRA Holdings, Inc. become the majority shareholder in Proxim Wireless
GL
2017Proxim Announces the Tsunami 10250 Base Station with SmartConnect™
GL
2017Proxim Wireless Teams Up with ViTEL as Distributor in Turkey, Germany, and Au..
GL
2017Proxim Wireless and Easy World Announce Distributor Partnership
GL
2017Proxim Announces Release of ProximVision® Advanced 2.0 Hybrid Controller
GL
2017Illinois Electric Cooperative Selects Proxim Wireless
GL
2017Proxim Wireless Celebrates a Decade of Mobile Connectivity at Tranvía de Tene..
GL
2014PROXIM WIRELESS : Greg Marzullo Named Proxim President and CEO
MW
2014PROXIM WIRELESS : Advanced WORP(R) Sync Technology Now Available
MW
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01SRA Holdings, Inc. become the majority shareholder in Proxim Wireless 
Chart PROXIM WIRELESS CORP
Duration : Period :
Proxim Wireless Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Marzullo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee M. Gopadze Chairman
Fred Huey Chief Financial Officer
Alan Bradley Howe Director
Kenneth M. Young Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROXIM WIRELESS CORP-14.98%0
THALES32.68%29 435
GARMIN14.20%13 475
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-26.18%3 211
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%2 924
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-26.59%1 025
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.