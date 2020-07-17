Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Proximus SA    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proximus : confirms that the shareholders of BICS are exploring a potential sale of 51% of BICS's shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 12:36am EDT
  1. Home
  2. Press
  3. Proximus confirms that the shareholders of BICS are exploring a potential sale of 51% of BICS's shares

17 July 2020|Press Releases

Proximus confirms that the shareholders of BICS are exploring a potential sale of 51% of BICS's shares
Privileged Information 17 July 2020 at 6:30 AM

Following some press rumours, Proximus confirms that the shareholders of BICS (Belgacom International Carrier Services) are exploring a potential sale of 51% of BICS's shares. As part of the potential transaction, Proximus seeks to retain a 49% participation in the business as it is committed to the future development of the company. Discussions are ongoing with potential investors but there can be no certainty that these discussions will result in an agreement or a transaction. Proximus will inform the market on these discussions in due time.

Print
social media

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 04:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PROXIMUS SA
12:36aPROXIMUS : confirms that the shareholders of BICS are exploring a potential sale..
PU
07/08PROXIMUS : affiliates Codit and Unbrace merge to offer full-service IT solutions..
PU
06/30PROXIMUS : New Chief Officer and COO for the Enterprise Business Unit of Proximu..
PU
06/17FACTBOX-Deals by major suppliers in the race for 5G
RE
06/15PROXIMUS SA : Share buyback
CO
06/12PROXIMUS : Belfius-Proximus, two Belgian leaders sign an unprecedented strategic..
PU
06/09PROXIMUS SA : Share buyback
CO
06/02PROXIMUS SA : Share buyback
CO
05/29PROXIMUS : The Dilemma Of The Part-Time DPO – Lessons Learned From The Pro..
AQ
05/26PROXIMUS SA : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 569 M 6 339 M 6 339 M
Net income 2020 526 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2020 2 375 M 2 704 M 2 704 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 6,57%
Capitalization 5 896 M 6 740 M 6 712 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 12 931
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart PROXIMUS SA
Duration : Period :
Proximus SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROXIMUS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 20,39 €
Last Close Price 18,26 €
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Sandrine Dufour Chief Financial Officer
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Martine Durez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROXIMUS SA-28.47%6 740
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.15%227 838
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-7.36%89 708
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.94%82 289
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.70%51 564
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.32%39 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group