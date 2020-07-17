Proximus : confirms that the shareholders of BICS are exploring a potential sale of 51% of BICS's shares

Privileged Information 17 July 2020 at 6:30 AM

Following some press rumours, Proximus confirms that the shareholders of BICS (Belgacom International Carrier Services) are exploring a potential sale of 51% of BICS's shares. As part of the potential transaction, Proximus seeks to retain a 49% participation in the business as it is committed to the future development of the company. Discussions are ongoing with potential investors but there can be no certainty that these discussions will result in an agreement or a transaction. Proximus will inform the market on these discussions in due time.