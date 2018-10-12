Prudential : Barry Stowe to Retire as Jackson National Life Insurance Chief Executive Officer

Jackson
National Life Insurance Company® today announced that Chief
Executive Officer Barry Stowe will be retiring as of Dec. 31, 2018.
Michael Falcon, who has been serving as chief executive officer of Asia
Pacific for J.P. Morgan Asset Management since 2015, has been named his
successor, subject to regulatory approval. Falcon will assume his new
role effective Jan. 7, 2019.
Stowe has headed the North American Business Unit of Prudential plc,
which includes Jackson and its affiliates, since 2015. He joined
Prudential in 2006 as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia and
has been a member of the Prudential plc’s Board of Directors and Group
Executive Committee for 12 years.
“I am pleased to be handing the reins to Michael,” Stowe said. “I have
loved my experience at Prudential in Asia and in the United States, but
after a career spanning nearly 40 years I feel strongly that it’s time
for a change. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their support
and hard work over so many years. I have no doubt whatsoever that
Prudential’s US businesses will flourish under Michael’s leadership and
I wish him and the team every possible success.”
Mike Wells, group chief executive of Prudential plc, said “I would like
to thank Barry for his exceptional contribution to Prudential over the
last 12 years. Under his leadership our Asian business grew to become
the market-leading operation it is today, and more recently he has
positioned our US businesses for continued success in serving the needs
of American retirees. I wish him all the very best for the future.”
“I am delighted that Michael is joining Prudential,” Wells continued.
“The demand among Americans for a secure income in retirement is a huge
social need and an attractive long-term business opportunity for the
Group. Michael’s deep expertise and impressive track record in this
dynamic industry mean that he is well placed to lead the next phase of
our development in North America.”
“I am delighted to be joining the Jackson team, which has consistently
delivered positive results for consumers and shareholders,” Falcon
added. “I look forward to building on this success to further meet the
growing retirement needs of American families.”
Falcon has more than two decades of senior experience in the savings and
retirement industry. He joined J.P. Morgan Asset Management in New York
as head of retirement in 2010, responsible for investment management and
plan services businesses in the defined contribution, individual
retirement and taxable savings market. From 2000 to 2008, he worked at
Merrill Lynch, serving as head of the Retirement Group and other roles,
including head of Strategy and Finance for the US Private Client
business. He later served as a consultant and strategic advisor to
companies in the retirement, equity awards, wealth management and asset
management industries until joining J.P. Morgan Asset Management in
2010. Falcon has served as a trustee and executive committee member of
the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and was founding chairman
of the Advisory Board of EBRI’s Center for Retirement Income Research.
Falcon will divide his time between Nashville, Tennessee and Lansing,
Michigan.
About Jackson
Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry
professionals and their clients. The company and its affiliates offer
variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient
growth and distribution of retirement income for retail customers, as
well as products for institutional investors. Jackson is a proud
founding member and co-chair of the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a
nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization formed and supported by 24 of the
nation’s financial services organizations to create awareness and
educate Americans about the importance of protected lifetime income.
With $264.9 billion in IFRS assets*, the company prides itself on sound
corporate risk management practices and strategic technology
initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and education, Jackson
develops industry insights and financial representative training on
retirement planning and alternative investment strategies. The company
is also dedicated to corporate social responsibility and supports
nonprofits focused on strengthening families and creating economic
opportunities in the communities where its employees live and work. For
more information, visit www.jackson.com.
*Jackson has $264.9 billion in total IFRS assets and $251.6 billion
in IFRS policy liabilities set aside to pay primarily future policyowner
benefits (as of June 30, 2018). International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) is a principles-based set of international accounting
standards for reporting financial information. IFRS is issued by the
International Accounting Standards Board in an effort to increase global
comparability of financial statements and results. IFRS is used by
Jackson's parent company.
Jackson is an indirect subsidiary of Prudential plc, a company
incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential plc and its affiliated
companies constitute one of the world's leading financial services
groups, serving over 26 million customers with $877.2 billion in assets
under management (as of June 30, 2018). Prudential plc is not affiliated
in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal
place of business is in the United States of America.
This press release may contain certain statements that constitute
“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include
statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future
events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements
which are other than statements of historical facts. However, as with
any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently
susceptible to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results
and events could differ materially from those currently being
anticipated as reflected in such forward-looking statements. There can
be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections
will result or be achieved or accomplished. Any forward-looking
statements reflect Jackson’s views and assumptions as of the date of
this press release and Jackson disclaims any obligation to update
forward-looking information.
PR3223 10/18
