PRUDENTIAL (PRU)

PRUDENTIAL (PRU)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/24 12:57:32 pm
1809.75 GBp   -0.26%
News 
Official Publications
Prudential : Blocklisting Application

09/24/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

Prudential plc

--------------------

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 1,150,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List.

These Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of exercising of future share options pursuant to the following share schemes:

Schemes

Shares

Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme

700,000

Prudential International Savings-Related Share Option Scheme for Non-Employees

450,000

The admission date for these Shares is expected to be Friday 28 September 2018. When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial Inc, a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries

Angela Zeng, Company Secretarial Assistant, +44 (0)20 7548 3943

Name of duly authorised officer of issuerresponsible for making notification

Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 7548 2115

Date of notification

24 September 2018

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:38:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 43 636 M
EBIT 2018 4 457 M
Net income 2018 3 361 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 13,76
P/E ratio 2019 11,59
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 47 030 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark FitzPatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Lee Stowe Executive Director & CEO-North American Business
Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL-4.78%61 454
AXA-5.62%66 460
METLIFE-3.50%48 538
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-8.96%43 652
AFLAC9.46%36 885
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-8.43%36 807
