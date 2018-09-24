Prudential : Blocklisting Application

Prudential plc

--------------------

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 1,150,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List.

These Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of exercising of future share options pursuant to the following share schemes:

Schemes Shares Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme 700,000 Prudential International Savings-Related Share Option Scheme for Non-Employees 450,000

The admission date for these Shares is expected to be Friday 28 September 2018. When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial Inc, a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries

Angela Zeng, Company Secretarial Assistant, +44 (0)20 7548 3943

Name of duly authorised officer of issuerresponsible for making notification

Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 7548 2115

Date of notification

24 September 2018