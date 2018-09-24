Prudential : Blocklisting Application

Prudential plc
Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 1,150,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Shares') to be admitted to the Official List.
These Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of exercising of future share options pursuant to the following share schemes:
|
Schemes
|
Shares
|
Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme
|
700,000
|
Prudential International Savings-Related Share Option Scheme for Non-Employees
|
450,000
The admission date for these Shares is expected to be Friday 28 September 2018. When issued, these Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.
Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial Inc, a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries
Angela Zeng, Company Secretarial Assistant, +44 (0)20 7548 3943
Name of duly authorised officer of issuerresponsible for making notification
Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 7548 2115
Date of notification
24 September 2018
