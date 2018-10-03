Prudential : Jackson and State Farm® Announce New Marketing Alliance

Jackson
National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®)
and State
Farm® today announced a new marketing alliance between
the two firms. Beginning in the second half of 2019, authorized State
Farm agents will begin offering a select group of Jackson’s variable
annuity and fixed
index annuity products. While Jackson currently maintains one of the
largest sales teams in the industry, this alliance will add significant
distribution access through its growing network of qualified producers.
“We could not be more thrilled about the relationship we are building
with State Farm and their dedicated agents,” said Barry Stowe, chief
executive officer of Jackson Holdings LLC. “Jackson and State Farm are
both committed to helping consumers prepare for the risks they may face
in life, and that includes increasing their readiness for life after
work. We have been serving customers for more than 150 years combined.
We look forward to working together to provide quality products to
consumers who want and need to protect their financial futures.”
Although State Farm has traditionally offered fixed annuity products,
the addition of a select group of Jackson’s industry-leading variable
and fixed index annuities will allow authorized State Farm agents to
introduce a more robust suite of annuity products to consumers.
“Our goal is to help people live life confidently, and an important
component of that is helping people grow their savings, then position
those savings to last a lifetime,” said Joe Monk, senior vice president,
Financial Services for State Farm “As a top provider of annuities in the
country, Jackson brings a proven track record of strong product
offerings, solid risk management, consistent financial strength and
award-winning service. The addition of these annuity products positions
State Farm agents to help customers in more ways.”
Jackson and State Farm are both members of the Alliance
for Lifetime Income, a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization formed and
supported by 24 of the nation’s leading financial services organizations
to create awareness and educate consumers and financial professionals
about the importance of protected lifetime income.
“As a founding member and current co-chair of the Alliance, we believe
it is critically important for our industry to work together to solve a
significantly pressing social issue — millions of Americans are retiring
every year without adequate financial security, and they are genuinely
concerned about outliving their savings,” Stowe said. “This new
relationship with State Farm is a prime example of how collaborating
with others in our space, particularly those who share the same vision
to alleviate our country’s retirement crisis, can increase Americans’
access to critical products that can help protect their income for as
long as they live.”
About Jackson
Jackson is a leading provider of retirement products for industry
professionals and their clients. The company and its affiliates offer
variable, fixed and fixed index annuities designed for tax-efficient
growth and distribution of retirement income for retail customers, as
well as products for institutional investors. Jackson is a proud
founding member and co-chair of the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a
nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization formed and supported by 24 of the
nation’s financial services organizations to create awareness and
educate Americans about the importance of protected lifetime income.
With $264.9 billion in IFRS assets*, the company prides itself on
product innovation, sound corporate risk management practices and
strategic technology initiatives. Focused on thought leadership and
education, Jackson develops proprietary research, industry insights and
financial representative training on retirement planning and alternative
investment strategies. The company is also dedicated to corporate
philanthropy and supports nonprofits focused on strengthening families
and creating economic opportunities in the communities where its
employees live and work. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.
*Jackson has $264.9 billion in total IFRS assets and $251.6 billion
in IFRS policy liabilities set aside to pay primarily future policyowner
benefits (as of June 30, 2018). International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) is a principles-based set of international accounting
standards for reporting financial information. IFRS is issued by the
International Accounting Standards Board in an effort to increase global
comparability of financial statements and results. IFRS is used by
Jackson's parent company.
Jackson is an indirect subsidiary of Prudential plc, a company
incorporated in England and Wales. Prudential plc and its affiliated
companies constitute one of the world's leading financial services
groups, serving over 26 million insurance customers with $877.2 billion
in assets under management (as of June 30, 2018). Prudential plc is not
affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company
whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.
This press release may contain certain statements that constitute
“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include
statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future
events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements
which are other than statements of historical facts. However, as with
any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently
susceptible to a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results
and events could differ materially from those currently being
anticipated as reflected in such forward-looking statements. There can
be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections
will result or be achieved or accomplished. Any forward-looking
statements reflect Jackson’s views and assumptions as of the date of
this press release and Jackson disclaims any obligation to update
forward-looking information.
Before investing, investors should carefully consider the investment
objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the variable annuity and its
underlying investment options. The current contract prospectus and
underlying fund prospectuses, which are contained in the same document,
provide this and other important information. Please contact your
representative or the Company to obtain the prospectuses. Please read
the prospectuses carefully before investing or sending money.
Variable annuities are long-term, tax-deferred investments designed for
retirement, involve investment risks and may lose value. Earnings are
taxable as ordinary income when distributed and may be subject to a 10%
additional tax if withdrawn before age 59½.
Annuities are issued by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Home
Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company
of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York). Variable
products are distributed by Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. May
not be available in all states and state variations may apply. These
contracts have limitations and restrictions, including possible
withdrawal charges, recapture charges and excess interest adjustments
(interest rate adjustments in New York). Contact your representative or
the Company for more information.
About State Farm®
The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday
life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm
and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance
in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and approximately 65,000
employees serve approximately 83 million policies and accounts —
approximately 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial
policies and approximately 2 million bank accounts. Commercial
auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business
owners, boats and motorcycles,
is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the
parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No.
36 on the 2018 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more
information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.
State Farm Bank®, Bloomington, Illinois, is a Member FDIC and
an Equal Housing Lender. Insurance, annuities and securities products
offered by affiliate companies of State Farm Bank are not FDIC
insured, are not guaranteed by State Farm Bank, and are subject to
investment risk, including possible loss of principal.
State Farm VP Management Corp. distributes variable annuities. State
Farm VP Management Corp. is a separate entity from those State Farm
entities which provide banking and insurance products. Neither State
Farm nor its agents provide tax or legal advice. AP2018/09/1131
PR3214 09/18
