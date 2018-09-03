Prudential : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Log in
09/03/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

As at the date of this announcement, the members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Prudential plc are set out below.

Chairman

Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive) Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA

Stuart James Turner FCA John William Foley

Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou ACA Barry Lee Stowe

Independent Non-executive Directors Sir Howard John Davies

David John Alexander Law ACA Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA Alice Davey Schroeder

Jonathan Adair Lord Turner FRS Thomas Ros Watjen

Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin OBE

There are four principal Board committees. The membership information of these committees is set out below.

Audit Committee

David John Alexander Law ACA (Chairman) Sir Howard John Davies

The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA Alice Davey Schroeder

Jonathan Adair Lord Turner FRS

Nomination and Governance Committee Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca (Chairman) Sir Howard John Davies

David John Alexander Law ACA

Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA

Remuneration Committee

Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP (Chairman) Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA

The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA Thomas Ros Watjen

Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin OBE

Risk Committee

Sir Howard John Davies (Chairman) David John Alexander Law ACA Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA Alice Davey Schroeder

Jonathan Adair Lord Turner FRS

3 September 2018, Hong Kong

* For identification purposes

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 10:01:08 UTC
