Prudential : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Turner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Prudential plc b) LEI 5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each GB0007099541 b) Nature of the transaction(s) (i)Acquisition of shares for nil consideration following the release of an award made on 27 August 2015 under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan by the trustee of the Prudential plc Employee Share Trust (ii) Sale of shares in relation to the transaction described in (i) above only to cover withholding tax and fees c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i)Nil (ii) GBP 17.48 3,129 1,473 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction(s) 2018-08-28 f) Place of the transaction(s) London Stock Exchange

Additional information

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Contact

Jennie Webb, Share Plans Manager, +44 (0)20 7548 2027

Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 7548 2115

28 August 2018, London

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:

Chairman

Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA, Stuart James Turner FCA, John William Foley, Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou ACA and Barry Lee Stowe

Independent Non-executive Directors

Sir Howard John Davies, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA,

Alice Davey Schroeder, Jonathan Adair Lord Turner FRS and Thomas Ros Watjen

