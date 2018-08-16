Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Prudential : Outcome of invitations in respect of certain bonds

08/16/2018 | 11:46am CEST

RNS Number: 0278Y
Prudential plc
16 August, 2018

Nothing in this ANNOUNCEMENT constitutes an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities in any jurisdiction.

Outcome of invitations by Prudential plc in respect of certain senior bonds

On 25 July, 2018, Prudential plc (the 'Company') extended invitations to the holders (the 'Holders') of its £300,000,000 6 ⅞ per cent. Bonds due 2023 with ISIN XS0083544212 (the '2023Bonds') and its £250,000,000 5 ⅞ per cent. Bonds due 2029 with ISIN XS0096874671 (the '2029 Bonds' and, together with the 2023 Bonds, the 'Bonds' and each a 'Series') to consider and, if thought fit, vote in respect of certain modifications to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the 'Proposal'). The full terms and conditions of the Proposal were contained in the consent solicitation memorandum prepared by the Company dated 25 July, 2018 (the 'Memorandum'). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Memorandum.

Separate meetings of the holders of each Series (each a 'Meeting') were held on 16 August, 2018 in connection with the Proposal and the Company accordingly hereby announces:

(A) the results of each Meeting;

(B) the outcome of the Proposal; and

(C) the final Payment Date.

Results of each Meeting

The Extraordinary Resolution in respect of the 2023 Bonds was duly passed at the relevant Meeting.

The Extraordinary Resolution in respect of the 2029 Bonds was duly passed at the relevant Meeting.

The Extraordinary Resolution in respect of each Series was solely conditional upon the passing of the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of the other Series. As a result of the above, the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of each Series has become unconditional.

Outcome of the Proposal

The Company is pleased to announce that the Proposal was successful and that it has agreed with the Trustee to implement the Amendment on 17 August, 2018. Accordingly, the amendments to the terms and conditions applicable to the 2023 Bonds and to the terms and conditions applicable to the 2029 Bonds will become effective as of that date.

Final Payment Date

The final Payment Date will be 23 August, 2018. Due Amounts will be paid on the Payment Date in accordance with the terms of the Memorandum.

SOLICITATION AGENTS

Barclays Bank PLC

Goldman Sachs International

NatWest Markets Plc

5 The North Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London E14 4BB

Telephone:

+44 20 3134 8515

Attention:

Liability Management Group

Email:

eu.lm@barclays.com

Peterborough Court

133 Fleet Street

London EC4A 2BB

Telephone:

+44 20 7774 9862

Attention:

Liability Management Group

Email:

liabilitymanagement.eu@gs.com

250 Bishopsgate

London EC2M 4AA

Telephone:

+44 20 7678 5282

Attention:

Liability Management

Email:

liabilitymanagement @natwestmarkets.com

TABULATION AGENT

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works
12 Argyle Walk
London WC1H 8HA

Telephone:
+44 20 7704 0880

Attention:
David Shilson / Alexander Yangaev

Email:
prudential@lucid-is.com

PRINCIPAL PAYING AGENT

Citibank, N.A., London Branch

Citigroup Centre
Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5LB

Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Enquiries to:

Treasury

Media:

Elisabeth Wenusch

+44 (0)20 7548 3538

Tom Willetts

+44 (0)20 7548 2776

Investors/ Analysts:

Chantal Waight

+44 (0)20 7548 3039

Annabel Nelson

+44 (0)20 7548 3738

DISCLAIMER

Nothing in this announcement or the Memorandum constitutes an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this announcement and of the Memorandum and the making of the Proposal by the Company in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Memorandum come are required by the Company, the Solicitation Agents and the Tabulation Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:45:09 UTC
