PRUDENTIAL (PRU)

PRUDENTIAL (PRU)
  News  
Prudential : Sets Out Capital, Debt Plans for M&G Prudential

09/17/2018 | 08:28am CEST

By Adam Clark

Prudential PLC (PRU.LN) on Monday outlined the expected capital and debt position of its M&G Prudential business ahead of its planned demerger.

The insurer said M&G Prudential will initially have a shareholder Solvency II ratio, a key measure of balance sheet strength, of 170%. The demerged unit will hold subordinated debt of around 3.5 billion pounds ($4.6 billion).

Prudential said the expected capital and debt positions are subject to approval from the demerged entity's board.

The insurer said in March that it would split its operations to create an independent savings-and-investment provider in the U.K. and Europe, which currently operates under the name M&G Prudential. Prudential PLC will continue to focus on high-growth opportunities in Asia, the U.S. and Africa.

The timeline of the demerger is yet to be announced, although both businesses are set to remain headquartered in the U.K. and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRUDENTIAL 0.71% 1705.5 Delayed Quote.-10.50%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.88% 172 End-of-day quote.-13.13%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 44 665 M
EBIT 2018 4 430 M
Net income 2018 3 361 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 12,94
P/E ratio 2019 10,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 44 205 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark FitzPatrick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Lee Stowe Executive Director & CEO-North American Business
Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL-10.50%57 760
AXA-10.47%62 385
METLIFE-7.97%46 290
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-13.15%41 642
AFLAC7.56%36 248
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-11.94%35 097
