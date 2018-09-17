Prudential : Sets Out Capital, Debt Plans for M&G Prudential

By Adam Clark

Prudential PLC (PRU.LN) on Monday outlined the expected capital and debt position of its M&G Prudential business ahead of its planned demerger.

The insurer said M&G Prudential will initially have a shareholder Solvency II ratio, a key measure of balance sheet strength, of 170%. The demerged unit will hold subordinated debt of around 3.5 billion pounds ($4.6 billion).

Prudential said the expected capital and debt positions are subject to approval from the demerged entity's board.

The insurer said in March that it would split its operations to create an independent savings-and-investment provider in the U.K. and Europe, which currently operates under the name M&G Prudential. Prudential PLC will continue to focus on high-growth opportunities in Asia, the U.S. and Africa.

The timeline of the demerger is yet to be announced, although both businesses are set to remain headquartered in the U.K. and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

