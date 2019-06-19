Legacy Lives On: One Solution and Prudential Documentary Highlights New Pathways to Financial Freedom and Financial Wellness for Black Americans

One Solution, the leading branded content division of Urban One, and
Prudential Financial, Inc., a leader in financial services, have
partnered to create Legacy Lives On, a new
45-minute original documentary created to spark conversations about our
relationships with money and the journey to financial wellness in the
black community. The film is presented by Prudential and One X, the
full-service content studio of One Solution.
Legacy Lives On, which premieres Wednesday, June 19,
2019, examines the legacy of money in the black community as told
through the stories of three millennial women—from Tulsa, Detroit and
Atlanta—who, despite historic and present-day barriers, are discovering
the path for financial wellness for themselves and creating a legacy for
their families and communities. As viewers learn about these women,
financial professionals, historians and cultural contributors provide
context as they describe the historical backdrop of their hometowns—all
critical economic epicenters in the black community. Contributors
include: Laz Alonso, former Wall Street investment banker turned leading
Hollywood actor; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; financial educator
Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche; and motivational speaker Lisa Nichols.
It also features Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr., the founder of the dfree®
Financial Freedom Movement, a Prudential partner that offers a
wealth-building system whose mission is to heal the wounds of the past
and create new paths to financial freedom.
"It is our goal to empower African-American consumers through
engaging content that's educational and culturally relevant. While
we do a lot on our own, we can do so much more for the community when
brands, like Prudential, are willing to see and engage our audience with
a lens that is unique to our culture," said Detavio Samuels, president
of iONE Digital/One Solution.
Through Legacy Lives On, Prudential hopes to
encourage the black community to share their experience, learn from and
engage financial professionals, and participate in a dialogue about
building and sustaining a financial legacy.
“At Prudential, we believe financial security should be within
everyone’s reach. Making it a reality— especially within diverse
communities — involves starting often uncomfortable conversations about
money, and the financial legacies we’ve inherited and the ones we want
to leave behind. We are thrilled to partner with Urban One to create
Legacy Lives On, a powerful film aimed at sparking those conversations
among black families, and launching a platform about how we can help
provide access to the solutions and capital needed to create equity and
drive financial wellbeing,” said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president of
Prudential’s Individual Life Insurance business.
Legacy Lives On viewing schedule:
-
Private screening: Saturday, June 15 at the American Black Film
Festival in Miami at 1:45 p.m.
-
Public Premiere: Wednesday, June 19, on TV One at 9 p.m. ET
-
Re-air: Thursday, June 20, on CLEO TV
-
Publish to iOne Digital properties Madame Noire & News One, starting
June 20
-
Touchpoints via continued summer activations
To learn more about Legacy Lives On visit www.prudential.com/legacy.
ABOUT ONE SOLUTION
One Solution is Urban One's award-winning branded solution division at
the only fully integrated Black media company in America. It develops
innovative brand-relevant initiatives that are grounded in Black culture
and nuances. One Solution's overall goal is to enhance a brand's level
of engagement with its audience while providing a higher level of
visibility and reach. It executes that by tapping into consumers from a
cultural perspective rooted in heritage and ethnic influences. One
Solution can achieve and authentically touch its audience via Urban One
media and programs.
ABOUT PRUDENTIAL
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial services leader with
more than $1 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019,
has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.
Prudential’s diverse and talented employees are committed to helping
individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth
through a variety of products and services, including life insurance,
annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment
management. In the U.S., Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for
strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century.
For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.
