Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL

(PRU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. : (Formerly PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc.) Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended April 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GHY), (the “Fund”), a diversified, closed-end management investment company, announced today its unaudited investment results for the quarter ended April 30, 2019.

                 

As of
April 30, 2019

As of
January 31, 2019

As of
April 30, 2018

Net Assets $668,636,010 $651,812,207 $661,892,906
Loan Outstanding $259,000,000 $263,000,000 $243,000,000
Shares Outstanding 40,923,879 40,923,879 40,923,879
Net Asset Value (“NAV”) Per Share (a) $16.34 $15.93 $16.17
Market Price Per Share (b) $14.20 $13.85 $13.81
Premium / (Discount) to NAV (c) -13.1% -13.1% -14.6%
 
Undistributed / (Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d) ($1,649,440) ($1,049,073) ($3,184,383)
Undistributed / (Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (e) ($0.04) ($0.03) ($0.08)
 

Quarter Ended
April 30, 2019

Quarter Ended
January 31, 2019

Quarter Ended
April 30, 2018

Quarterly Earnings

Net Investment Income $10,960,629 $10,324,083 $9,655,740
Net Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss) $17,424,170       ($897,129)       ($18,686,821)
Net Increase / (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations $28,384,799 $9,426,954 $9,031,081
                 
 

Quarterly Earnings Per Common Share Outstanding

Net Investment Income $0.27 $0.25 $0.24
Net Realized and Unrealized Gain / (Loss) $0.42       ($0.02)       ($0.46)
Net Increase / (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations $0.69 $0.23 ($0.22)
                 
 

This financial data is unaudited. Amounts do not reflect adjustments for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, including those relating to amortization of premiums on securities held, and may be updated periodically.

Notes:

(a)   Net Asset Value (“NAV”) Per Share is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding.
(b) Market Price Per Share is the closing price on the New York Stock Exchange.
(c) Premium / (Discount) to NAV is the % difference between the market price and the NAV price.
(d) Overdistributed amounts may be funded by capital gains on portfolio securities or through return of stockholders’s capital. Undistributed / (Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (“UNII”) (“ONII”) represents the balance to date of a fund’s net investment income less its distributions. Includes prior year ONII of ($1,269,899) for the fiscal year ended 7/31/18 and the ONII of ($1,213,911) for the fiscal year ended 7/31/17.
(e) The UNII information provided treats amounts relating to foreign currency transactions as net realized and unrealized gain (loss). However, these amounts are treated as net investment income (loss) for federal income tax purposes. In accordance with federal income tax treatment, the UNII balances would have been $5,706,546 ($0.14 per share), $3,609,076 ($0.09 per share), and $0 ($0.00 per share), as of the current quarter, prior quarter, and year ago quarter, respectively. While not required to do so, the Fund may attempt to hedge its foreign currency exposure, which may offset all or a portion of the foreign currency exposure included in the table above. As of the date of this press release, the Fund believes that it has significantly hedged its foreign currency exposure.
 

The Fund files its annual and semi-annual stockholders reports on Form N-CSR with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), which includes its complete schedule of investments. The Fund also files Form N-PORT with the Commission within 60 days of the end of each fiscal quarter, including the Fund’s complete schedule of investments as of its first and third fiscal quarters. The Fund’s schedule of portfolio holdings is also available on the Fund’s website as of the end of each month no sooner than 15 days after the end of the month. The Fund's filings on Form N-PORT and stockholder reports on Form N-CSR are available on the Commission's website at sec.gov. To obtain additional information or to make other inquiries pertaining to the Fund, stockholders can call (800) 451-6788 (toll-free).

About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.

With 16 consecutive years of positive third-party institutional net flows, PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world* with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018. PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including fundamental equity, quantitative equity, public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate and commercial mortgages. Its businesses have offices in 15 countries across four continents. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential’s additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. For more information about Prudential, please visit news.prudential.com.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. PGIM Investments LLC, the Investment Manager of the Fund, and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund. The Fund is subadvised by PGIM Fixed Income, a business unit of PGIM, Inc. and an affiliate of the Investment Manager.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by PGIM Investments LLC and sub-advised by PGIM Fixed Income, a business unit of PGIM, Inc., and an affiliate of the investment manager.

The Fund invests in high yield (“junk”) bonds, which are subject to greater credit and market risks, including greater risk of default; derivative securities, which may carry market, credit, and liquidity risks; foreign securities, which are subject to currency fluctuation and political uncertainty; and emerging markets securities, which are subject to greater volatility and price declines. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, where their value will decline as interest rates rise. There are fees and expenses involved with investing in the Fund. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in declining markets. There is no guarantee that dividends or distributions will be paid.

An investment in closed-end fund’s common stock may be speculative in that it involves a high degree of risk, should not constitute a complete investment program, and may result in loss of principal. Each closed-end fund will have its own unique investment strategy, risks, charges and expenses that need to be considered before investing.

This material is being provided for informational or educational purposes only and does not take into account the investment objectives or financial situation of any client or prospective clients. The information is not intended as investment advice and is not a recommendation about managing or investing your retirement savings. Clients seeking information regarding their particular investment needs should contact a financial professional.

PGIM Fixed Income is a unit of PGIM, Inc., which is a registered investment advisor and Prudential Financial company. © 2019 Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities. PGIM and the PGIM logo are service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Investment products are not insured by the FDIC or any federal government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.

*Pensions & Investments’ Top Money Managers list, May 27, 2019; based on Prudential Financial total worldwide institutional assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018. Assets under management (AUM) are based on company estimates and are subject to change.

1014200-00003-00 Expiration: 11/30/2020


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
04:11pPGIM GLOBAL HIGH YIELD FUND, INC. : (Formerly PGIM Global Short Duration High Yi..
BU
06/05PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : 2019 Investor Day presentation materials and live w..
BU
06/05PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
06/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Bringing financial freedom to Cleveland, one class at a t..
PU
06/03PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : appoints Roger Putnam to lead U.S. customer service opera..
PU
05/31PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : PGIM Real Estate Finance provides $200 million refinancin..
PU
05/31As Prudential Finl Com (PRU) Valuation Rose, M Holdings Securities Increased ..
AQ
05/30PGIM : High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. and PGIM : Global High Yield Fund, Inc. declar..
BU
05/30PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : to Hold 2019 Investor Day in Newark; Live Webcast t..
BU
05/29PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Aker Solutions and Reser's Fine Foods select Prudential t..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 907 M
EBIT 2019 6 438 M
Net income 2019 4 973 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 8,16
P/E ratio 2020 7,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 40 113 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Robert Strangfeld Non-Executive Chairman & President
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL21.15%38 253
AXA17.72%59 463
PRUDENTIAL PLC14.66%51 187
METLIFE16.95%44 724
AFLAC18.00%39 085
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.22.20%33 330
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About