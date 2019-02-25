PGIM Real Estate : completes $12 billion in 2018 transactions worldwide

PGIM Real Estate completed approximately $12 billion in transactions
worldwide in 2018 on behalf of institutional and high net worth
investors, including investments in real estate equity and debt, and
property dispositions. PGIM
Real Estate is the real estate investment business of PGIM,
the $1 trillion global investment management businesses of Prudential
Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
PRU).
“As investors seek to achieve an optimal mix of offense and defense in their portfolios, we are well-positioned to employ our disciplined and globally integrated investment approach to capitalize on the resulting opportunities around the world.” - Eric Adler, CEO, PGIM Real Estate (Photo: Business Wire)
“PGIM Real Estate’s 2018 transactions reflect our ability to
successfully identify assets that offer attractive income streams and
sources of growth to deliver target returns for our clients over the
long term, as well as assets that offer capital protection and are in
locations that will fare well through a downturn,” said Eric
Adler, chairman of PGIM’s real estate businesses and chief executive
officer of PGIM Real Estate. “We capitalized on sources of growth
through market-level growth opportunities, active asset management
strategies, favorable structure trends, and value sectors and locations
around the world, while continuing to selectively sell stabilized,
non-strategic properties.”
The $12 billion total was across 216 transactions, spanning the
Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Highlights include
approximately:
-
$8.0 billion through 135 U.S. transactions
-
$2.4 billion through 56 European transactions
-
$1.4 billion through 10 transactions across Asia Pacific
-
$200 million through 15 Latin American transactions
“While there is a sense of caution among global real estate market
participants – reflecting concerns about elevated real estate pricing, a
perceived lack of available stock and heightened political uncertainty –
capital is still targeting the sector and transactions activity remains
stable,” Adler said. “As investors seek to achieve an optimal mix of
offense and defense in their portfolios, we are well-positioned to
employ our disciplined and globally integrated investment approach to
capitalize on the resulting opportunities around the world. These
include supply-constrained markets and non-traditional real estate
sectors with structural growth potential, as well as debt investments
that can offer reduce risk exposure.”
Americas
In the United States, PGIM Real Estate continued to focus primarily on
high-barrier markets, as well as higher-yielding secondary assets and
markets, to reach nearly $5 billion of acquisitions. More than half of
its acquisitions activity targeted the multifamily sector – including
more than $1 billion – in workforce housing properties, consistent with
the company’s expectations that job growth and demographic trends will
continue to fuel growth in apartment rentals. PGIM Real Estate was a net
seller of office assets, with more than $1 billion in dispositions.
In addition, PGIM Real Estate provided more than $500 million in
financing, including preferred equity, core plus and mezzanine debt.
In Latin America, transactions were mostly industrial acquisitions in
the central area of Mexico, the Bajío region and the northern state of
Chihuahua.
Europe
In Europe, the U.K., France and Germany accounted for the majority of
transactions activity. Of the 38 European acquisitions, the office
sector was a major focus as PGIM Real Estate continued to focus on
value-add opportunities in major markets.
In addition, PGIM Real Estate provided more than $400 million in
financing across 12 transactions, primarily in the U.K. Transactions
included whole and junior loans, and mezzanine and preferred equity
positions in development and existing assets. Sectors included
traditional residential, student housing, office, retail, industrial,
mixed-use schemes and hotels.
Asia Pacific
In Asia Pacific, transactions focused on major cities in Australia,
Japan and Singapore. The office and retail sectors accounted for the
majority of transactions as PGIM Real Estate continued to focus on
enhanced-return opportunities in select key markets and sought to
capitalize on limited supply in previously underperforming markets.
Representative activity around the world
-
470
Park Avenue South, a 301,178-square-foot, Class A office and
retail building in New York City, in partnership with SJP properties
-
Four multifamily workforce housing portfolios in Raleigh-Durham,
Ponte Vedra Beach, Charleston and South
Florida, in partnership with Carroll Organization
-
A
50 percent interest in a portfolio of five Class A multifamily
properties valued at $500 million, in the San Francisco Bay Area,
in partnership with a CityView managed client
-
A portfolio of mixed-use and lifestyle retail developments totaling
57,990 square meters for approximately $100 million in Merida, Cancun
and Mexico City, in partnership with Central de Arquitectura
-
The
Square, an iconic 7,000-square-meter office building situated in
the Paris central business district
-
M
Campus, a 45,000-square-meter office campus in Meudon, on the
outskirts of Paris in partnership with Varma
-
78 Shenton Way, a 362,051-square-foot property in Singapore’s central
business district comprising two office buildings
-
A 75 percent interest in the prime retail and commercial component of York
& George, a mixed-use project in George Street, Sydney*
*Forward purchase
