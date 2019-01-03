PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. : Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended November 30, 2018

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) (the
“Fund”), a diversified, closed-end management investment company,
announced today its unaudited investment results for the quarter ended
November 30, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
November
30, 2018
|
|
|
|
As of
August
31, 2018
|
|
|
|
As of
November 30, 2017
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
$530,731,364
|
|
|
|
$544,108,620
|
|
|
|
$550,525,097
|
|
Loan Outstanding
|
|
|
|
$190,000,000
|
|
|
|
$190,000,000
|
|
|
|
$170,000,000
|
|
Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
33,256,724
|
|
|
|
33,256,724
|
|
|
|
33,256,724
|
|
Net Asset Value ("NAV") Per Share (a)
|
|
|
|
$15.96
|
|
|
|
$16.36
|
|
|
|
$16.55
|
|
Market Price Per Share (b)
|
|
|
|
$13.45
|
|
|
|
$14.23
|
|
|
|
$14.75
|
|
Premium / (Discount) to NAV (c)
|
|
|
|
-15.7%
|
|
|
|
-13.0%
|
|
|
|
-10.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Undistributed / (Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)
|
|
|
|
$580,104
|
|
|
|
$663,583
|
|
|
|
$2,054,584
|
|
Undistributed / (Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share
|
|
|
|
$0.02
|
|
|
|
$0.02
|
|
|
|
$0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
November 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
August 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
November 30,
2017
|
|
Quarterly Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
|
$8,396,985
|
|
|
|
$8,495,329
|
|
|
|
$8,814,081
|
|
Net Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
|
|
|
($13,293,778)
|
|
|
|
$2,433,505
|
|
|
|
($5,080,658)
|
|
Net Increase / (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations
|
|
|
|
($4,896,793)
|
|
|
|
$10,928,834
|
|
|
|
$3,733,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Earnings Per Common Share
Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
|
$0.25
|
|
|
|
$0.26
|
|
|
|
$0.27
|
|
Net Realized and Unrealized Gain / (Loss)
|
|
|
|
($0.40)
|
|
|
|
$0.07
|
|
|
|
($0.15)
|
|
Net Increase / (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations
|
|
|
|
($0.15)
|
|
|
|
$0.33
|
|
|
|
$0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This financial data is unaudited. Amounts do not reflect adjustments for
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, including those relating to
amortization of premiums on securities held, and may be updated
periodically.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
(a)
|
|
|
|
Net Asset Value (“NAV”) Per Share is total assets less total
liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding.
|
(b)
|
|
|
|
Market Price Per Share is the closing price on the New York Stock
Exchange.
|
(c)
|
|
|
|
Premium / (Discount) to NAV is the % difference between the market
price and the NAV price.
|
(d)
|
|
|
|
Overdistributed amounts may be funded by capital gains on portfolio
securities or through return of shareholder’s capital. Undistributed
Net Investment Income ("UNII") represents the balance to date of a
fund’s net investment income less its distributions. Includes prior
year UNII of $648,719 for the fiscal year ended 5/31/18 and
$2,436,730 for the fiscal year ended 5/31/17.
|
|
|
|
|
The Fund files its annual and semi-annual stockholders reports on Form
N-CSR, as well as complete schedule of investments with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) for the first and third
quarters of each fiscal year on Form N-Q. The Fund’s Forms N-Q are
available on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov.
The Fund’s Forms N-Q may also be reviewed and copied at the Commission’s
Public Reference Room in Washington, D.C. Information on the operation
and location of the Public Reference Room may be obtained by calling
(202) 551-8090. To obtain information on Form N-Q or annual and
semi-annual stockholder reports, shareholders can call (800) 451-6788
(toll-free). You may also call this number to request additional
information or to make other inquiries pertaining to the Fund.
About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.
With 15 consecutive years of positive third-party institutional net
flows, PGIM is the global asset management business of Prudential
Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)—
a top-10 investment manager globally with more than $1 trillion in
assets under management, according to Pensions & Investments’ 2018
Top Money Managers List. PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment
solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across
a broad range of asset classes, including fundamental equity,
quantitative equity, public fixed income, private fixed income, real
estate and commercial mortgages. Its businesses have offices in 15
countries across four continents. For more information, please visit pgim.com.
Prudential’s additional businesses offer a variety of products and
services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related
services. For more information about Prudential, please visit news.prudential.com.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. PGIM Investments LLC, the Investment Manager of the Fund,
and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund. The Fund
is subadvised by PGIM Fixed Income, a business unit of PGIM, Inc. and an
affiliate of the investment manager.
Each Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company
managed by PGIM Investments LLC and sub-advised by PGIM Fixed Income, a
business unit of PGIM, Inc., and an affiliate of the investment manager.
These Funds invest in high yield (“junk”) bonds, which are
subject to greater credit and market risks; derivative securities,
which may carry market, credit, and liquidity risks; foreign
securities, which are subject to currency fluctuation and political
uncertainty; and emerging markets securities, which are subject
to greater volatility and price declines. Fixed income investments
are subject to interest rate risk, where their value will decline as
interest rates rise. There are fees and expenses involved with investing
in these Funds. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect
against a loss in declining markets. There is no guarantee that
dividends or distributions will be paid.
An investment in closed-end fund’s common stock may be speculative in
that it involves a high degree of risk, should not constitute a complete
investment program, and may result in loss of principal. Each closed-end
fund will have its own unique investment strategy, risks, charges and
expenses that need to be considered before investing.
This material is being provided for informational or educational
purposes only and does not take into account the investment objectives
or financial situation of any client or prospective clients. The
information is not intended as investment advice and is not a
recommendation about managing or investing your retirement savings.
Clients seeking information regarding their particular investment needs
should contact a financial professional. Please consult with a qualified
investment professional if you wish to obtain investment advice.
PGIM Fixed Income is a unit of PGIM, Inc., which is a registered
investment advisor and Prudential Financial company. © 2018 Prudential
Financial, Inc. and its related entities. PGIM and the PGIM logo are
service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities,
registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Investment products are not insured by the FDIC or any federal
government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or
guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.
1015465-00001-00 Expiration: 12/31/2019
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005090/en/