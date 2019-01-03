PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. : Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended November 30, 2018

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) (the “Fund”), a diversified, closed-end management investment company, announced today its unaudited investment results for the quarter ended November 30, 2018.

As of

November 30, 2018 As of

August 31, 2018 As of November 30, 2017 Net Assets $530,731,364 $544,108,620 $550,525,097 Loan Outstanding $190,000,000 $190,000,000 $170,000,000 Shares Outstanding 33,256,724 33,256,724 33,256,724 Net Asset Value ("NAV") Per Share (a) $15.96 $16.36 $16.55 Market Price Per Share (b) $13.45 $14.23 $14.75 Premium / (Discount) to NAV (c) -15.7% -13.0% -10.9% Undistributed / (Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d) $580,104 $663,583 $2,054,584 Undistributed / (Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share $0.02 $0.02 $0.06 Quarter Ended

November 30, 2018 Quarter Ended

August 31, 2018 Quarter Ended

November 30, 2017 Quarterly Earnings Net Investment Income $8,396,985 $8,495,329 $8,814,081 Net Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss) ($13,293,778) $2,433,505 ($5,080,658) Net Increase / (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations ($4,896,793) $10,928,834 $3,733,423 Quarterly Earnings Per Common Share Outstanding Net Investment Income $0.25 $0.26 $0.27 Net Realized and Unrealized Gain / (Loss) ($0.40) $0.07 ($0.15) Net Increase / (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations ($0.15) $0.33 $0.12

This financial data is unaudited. Amounts do not reflect adjustments for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, including those relating to amortization of premiums on securities held, and may be updated periodically.

Notes: (a) Net Asset Value (“NAV”) Per Share is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding. (b) Market Price Per Share is the closing price on the New York Stock Exchange. (c) Premium / (Discount) to NAV is the % difference between the market price and the NAV price. (d) Overdistributed amounts may be funded by capital gains on portfolio securities or through return of shareholder’s capital. Undistributed Net Investment Income ("UNII") represents the balance to date of a fund’s net investment income less its distributions. Includes prior year UNII of $648,719 for the fiscal year ended 5/31/18 and $2,436,730 for the fiscal year ended 5/31/17.

The Fund files its annual and semi-annual stockholders reports on Form N-CSR, as well as complete schedule of investments with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year on Form N-Q. The Fund’s Forms N-Q are available on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Fund’s Forms N-Q may also be reviewed and copied at the Commission’s Public Reference Room in Washington, D.C. Information on the operation and location of the Public Reference Room may be obtained by calling (202) 551-8090. To obtain information on Form N-Q or annual and semi-annual stockholder reports, shareholders can call (800) 451-6788 (toll-free). You may also call this number to request additional information or to make other inquiries pertaining to the Fund.

About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.

With 15 consecutive years of positive third-party institutional net flows, PGIM is the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)— a top-10 investment manager globally with more than $1 trillion in assets under management, according to Pensions & Investments’ 2018 Top Money Managers List. PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including fundamental equity, quantitative equity, public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate and commercial mortgages. Its businesses have offices in 15 countries across four continents. For more information, please visit pgim.com.

Prudential’s additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. For more information about Prudential, please visit news.prudential.com.

1015465-00001-00 Expiration: 12/31/2019

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005090/en/