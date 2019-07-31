Prudential Financial : 2Q19 Earnings Presentation 0 07/31/2019 | 06:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2Q19 Earnings Call August 1, 2019 Key Messages Focused on accelerating strategy Business fundamentals drive attractive ROE and book value growth Maintaining strong capital position Making lives better by solving financial challenges of the changing world On track to achieve our operating and intermediate term financial targets Working to connect track record of operating fundamentals with financial outcomes Year-to-date adjusted operating return on equity of 12.9% Record high adjusted book value per share of $97.15 Record PGIM Assets Under Management and Retirement Account Values Distributed over $900 million to shareholders, including dividends with a 4.1% yield on adjusted book value Continue to hold capital above AA level Holding company highly liquid assets of $4.9 billion Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 2 Second Quarter Financial Highlights Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 12.9% 12 - 14% Near to intermediate term ROE Objective YTD 2019 Target Financials 2Q19 2Q18 ($ millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Net Income $708 $197 GAAP Net Income Per Share $1.71 $0.46 Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income(2) $1,653 $1,661 Adjusted Earnings Per Share(2) $3.14 $3.01 Adjusted Book Value Per Share(2) $97.15 $92.60 Financial Highlights Adjusted Earnings Per Share up 4% Includes impacts from net favorable comparative assumption update, higher variable investment income, offset by higher expenses Adjusted Book Value Per Share up 5% Includes the payment of $3.80 per share of common stock dividends during the last four quarters 2Q19 Net Income reflects: Non economic product derivative realized losses due to the decline in interest rates Business Highlights U.S. Financial Wellness businesses: Retirement record Account Values of $478 billion, up 11%, including ~$15 billion of net flows

Individual Annuities sales of $2.7 billion, up 29%

Consistent quarterly dividends of $286 million to the holding company

Individual Life sales of $181 million, up 27% PGIM: Record Assets Under Management of $1.26 trillion and continued strong investment performance International: Record Life Planner count Based on (YTD) 2019 annualized after-tax Adjusted Operating Income and average Adjusted Book Value. See appendix for more information. See reconciliation in appendix for Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Book Value Per Share. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 3 U.S. Financial Wellness Engaging Millions of Individuals With a Differentiated Offering Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions) U.S. Workplace Financial Solutions Wellness $1,399 43% Individual Solutions $1,947 Key Priorities to Grow Earnings Drive adoption of our differentiated financial wellness value proposition

Engage and educate people about their workplace solutions to increase utilization of existing benefits

Provide people with retail solutions that address broad financial needs

Execute growth initiatives specific to underlying businesses Diversified Sources of Earnings Financial Wellness Metrics Trailing twelve months(2) (millions of people) FW Platform Activation Retail Solutions Activation Net Spread 26% 12 Net Fees 2.5 8.1 8.6 56% Underwriting 1.3 18% 0.2 March 31 June 30 2019 Goal March 31 June 30 2019 Goal Note: See Appendix for segment results. Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations. Based on net fee income, net spread income, and underwriting margin and claims experience gross of expenses. Excludes actuarial assumptions and other refinements and market experience updates. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 4 PGIM Diversified Global Active Asset Manager with a Multi-Manager Model Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions) $951 PGIM 13% Key Priorities to Grow Earnings Maintain strong investment performance (2)

Percentage of AUM (3) outperforming benchmark: 3 Year: 86%, 5 Year: 90%, 10 Year: 92%

Leverage scale of $1+ trillion multi-manager model and Prudential enterprise relationship

multi-manager model and Prudential enterprise relationship Expand global footprint

Continue to diversify products into high margin areas

Selectively acquire new capabilities 3rdParty Net Flows Asset Management Fees ($ billions) Trailing twelve months ($ millions) General Retail $8.7 Account $7.3 Institutional 19% Retail $1.4 33% $2,595 ($3.1) ($4.9) Institutional 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 48% Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations. PGIM calculations as of June 30, 2019. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Performance is defined as outperformance

(gross of fees) relative to each individual strategy's respective benchmark(s). Represents PGIM's benchmarked AUM (85% of total third-party AUM is benchmarked over 3 years, 74% over 5 years, and 57% over 10 years respectively). This calculation does not include non-benchmarked assets (including general account assets and assets not managed by PGIM). Returns are calculated gross of investment management fees, which would reduce an investor's net return. Excess performance is based on all actively managed Fixed Income, Equity and Real Estate AUM for Jennison Associates, PGIM Fixed Income, Quantitative Management Associates, PGIM Real Estate, Prudential Capital Group, PGIM Global Partners and PGIM Real Estate Finance. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 5 International Consistent Strategy and Superior Execution Drive Differentiated Results Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions) $3,397 International 44% Key Priorities to Grow Earnings Lead with protection solutions and innovate as client needs evolve

Expand third-party distribution channels

third-party distribution channels Build digital, mobile, and data analytics capabilities

Further penetrate existing markets and complement with selective M&A opportunities Sales(2) Sales Mix By Currency(2) ($ billions) Trailing twelve months $696 $653 $651 $734 $606 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Brazilian Real Japanese 7% Yen Korean Won 15% 7% Other 2% U.S. Dollar 69% Note: See Appendix for Life Planner Operations and Gibraltar Life and Other Operations results. Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations. Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 105 per U.S. Dollar, Korean Won (KRW) 1,110 per U.S. Dollar., and Brazilian Real (BRL) 3.7 per U.S. Dollar. U.S. Dollar-denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 6 Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations $ millions, except per share amounts 2Q19 Reported (1) Assumption Update • One-time impact of 2Q assumption updates and other refinements Variable Investment • Return to a normalized level Income (2) • Earnings impacts for certain segments Other 3Q19 Baseline (3)(4) Adjusted Adjusted Operating Income Earnings Per Share Pre-Tax After-Tax $1,653 $3.14 49 0.09 (90) (0.17) (30) (0.06) $1,582 $3.00 See reconciliation in appendix for Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share. Reflects a $15 million increase in the expected Corporate & Other loss to $340 - $360 million for 3Q19 and $15 million of lower expected 3Q19 Gibraltar Life & Other earnings driven primarily from lower sales and the effect of low interest rates. Underwriting experience above / (below) expectation and the impact from other seasonal items offset. EPS rollforward list of considerations not intended to be exhaustive, and rollforward is not a projection of 3Q19 results. Does not consider future items such as share repurchases, business growth, and market impacts. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 7 Robust Capital Position Supports Strong Distributions to Shareholders Capital Position • Capital returned: $911 million (Share repurchases of $500 million & dividends of $411 million) Capital Deployment ◦ $1.00 dividend per share, a 4.1% yield on adjusted book value • Continue to hold capital above our AA financial strength levels Capital Level • Financial leverage ratio less than 25% Leverage(1) Liquidity Position Shareholder Distributions ($ billions) ($ millions) Parent Company Highly Liquid Assets (2) Share Repurchase Common Stock Dividends $4.7 $5.2 $5.5 $5.5 $4.9 $757 $755 $752 $915 $911 375 375 375 500 500 415 382 380 377 411 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Financial leverage ratio represents capital debt divided by sum of capital debt and equity. Junior subordinated debt treated as 25% equity, 75% capital debt for purposes of calculation. Equity excludes non- controlling interest, AOCI (except for pension and postretirement unrecognized costs), and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement. Highly liquid assets predominantly include cash, short-term investments, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of other U.S. government authorities and agencies, and/or foreign government bonds. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 8 Key Messages Focused on accelerating strategy Business fundamentals drive attractive ROE and book value growth Maintaining strong capital position Making lives better by solving financial challenges of the changing world On track to achieve our operating and intermediate term financial targets Working to connect track record of operating fundamentals with financial outcomes Year-to-date adjusted operating return on equity of 12.9% Record high adjusted book value per share of $97.15 Record PGIM Assets Under Management and Retirement Account Values Distributed over $900 million to shareholders, including dividends with a 4.1% yield on adjusted book value Continue to hold capital above AA level Holding company highly liquid assets of $4.9 billion Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 9 Appendix Retirement Differentiated Capabilities Drive Growth in PRT, Full Service, and Stable Value Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions) $1,173 Retirement 15% Key Priorities to Grow Earnings Leverage Prudential's broad capabilities to expand customer solutions, including Financial Wellness programs

Grow in targeted Full Service retirement markets

Continue to grow Institutional Investment Products through market leadership, innovation, and expansion into adjacent products and markets Institutional Investment Products Net Flows ($ billions) $10.9 $3.0 $5.5 $1.6 ($1.4) 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Full Service Net Flows ($ billions) $1.2 $3.0 $3.8 $0.7 $0.5 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 (1) Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 11 Group Insurance Leading Group Benefits Provider with Success in Financial Wellness Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions) Group 3% $226 Earned Premiums & Fees ($ millions) Group Disability Group Life Key Priorities to Grow Earnings Deepen employer and participant relationships with Financial Wellness programs

Execute on diversification strategy while maintaining pricing discipline

Maintain National segment share (>5,000 lives) and grow in Premier segment (100 to 5,000 employees) Diversify further into Group Disability and Voluntary products

Improve organizational and process efficiencies Total Group Insurance Benefits Ratio(2) $1,246 $1,254 $1,251 $1,265 $1,273 Target Range(3) 85.3% 85.7% 85.7% 85.9% 85.5% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations. Benefits ratios excluding the impact of the annual assumption update and other refinements. Lowered targeted total benefit ratio range from 86% - 90% to 85% - 89% in 1Q19. 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 12 Individual Annuities Steady Free Cash Flow Generation and Attractive Returns Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions) Individual Annuities 24% $1,833 Key Priorities to Grow Earnings Generate steady free cash flow and attractive returns

Continue to grow sales and diversify mix

Engage a larger addressable market via additional distribution channels

Extend secure retirement income through Financial Wellness to workplace relationships Sales & Return on Assets (ROA) ROA(2) 123 118 120 119 117 in bps $2.7 $2.1 $2.2 $2.2 $2.3 Sales $ in billions 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Co. Dividends to PFI(3) ($ millions) $1,095 $1,200 $301$285 $286 $285 $286 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2017 2018 Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations. Annualized pre-tax AOI excluding actuarial assumptions and other refinements and market experience updates divided by average daily separate account values. Dividends include Prudential Annuities Holding Co. but does not include Prudential Insurance Company of America. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 13 Individual Life Broad Product Portfolio and Multi-Channel Distribution Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions) Individual Life 1% Key Priorities to Grow Earnings Deepen existing distribution relationships and add new relationships to increase sales

Deliver products to the marketplace in an innovative and cost efficient manner

Explore options for optimizing our inforce management $114 Sales(2)- Product Mix Sales(2)- Distribution Mix ($ millions) Trailing twelve months $193 $181 $163 $163 $142 55 53 Prudential 55 51 54 51 Advisors 48 30 21% Independent 44 29 58 61 56 61% 35 41 Institutional 24 23 29 21 24 18% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Guaranteed Universal Life Variable Life Other Universal Life Term Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 14 Life Planner Operations Differentiated Distribution with Steady Long-term Growth Potential Earnings Contribution to Prudential Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions) Life Planner 22% $1,717 Key Priorities to Grow Earnings Lead with protection solutions and innovate as client needs evolve

Grow Life Planners

Build digital, mobile, and data analytics capabilities Sales(2) ($ millions) $409 $295 $300 $323 $309 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Sales Mix By Currency(2) Trailing twelve months Other 2% KRW 13% BRL 15%USD 51% JPY 19% Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations. Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 105 per U.S. Dollar, Korean Won (KRW) 1,110 per U.S. Dollar., and Brazilian Real (BRL) 3.7 per U.S. Dollar. U.S. Dollar-denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 15 Gibraltar Life and Other Meeting Client Needs Via Multiple Channels Earnings Contribution to Prudential Key Priorities to Grow Earnings Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions) $1,680 Gibraltar Life & Other 22% Lead with protection solutions and innovate as client needs evolve

Optimize Life Consultant force through quality and productivity

Strategically expand in Bank and Independent Agency channels

Build digital, mobile, and data analytics capabilities Sales(2) Sales Mix(2) ($ millions) Trailing twelve months $401 $353$328 $325 $297 DistributionCurrency Life Consultants USD 53% 87% Banks 32% JPY 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Other 12% Independent 1% Agency 15% Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations. Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 105 per U.S. Dollar. U.S. Dollar- denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 16 2Q19 Business Segment Earnings Considerations $ millions (pre-tax) PGIM Retirement Group Insurance Individual Annuities Individual Life Life Planner Gibraltar Life & Other Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income $264 $467 $81 $462 $(135) $438 $411 Items Included in Pre-Tax AOI Variable Investment Underwriting Assumption Update experience Income above / and Other(1) above / (below) (below) expectation expectation - - - $154 $60 - $9 $10 $10 $(12) - - $(208) $20 $(30) $1 - $30 $7 - - Corporate & Other(2) $(335) $(20) - - Operating segments include $49 million for the annual review and update of actuarial assumptions and other refinements, and Corporate and Other includes $20 million for long-term and deferred compensation expenses that are tied to Prudential's stock price and equity market performance that were higher than expected in 2Q19. Corporate and Other pre-tax AOI includes $19 million of financial wellness implementation costs. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 17 Seasonality of Key Financial Items Indicates quarterly AOI results that are likely to be higher or lower than the average of the range $ millions (pre-tax range) PGIM Retirement Group Insurance Individual Annuities Individual Life Life Planner Gibraltar Life & Other Corporate & Other Baseline Range (1) $215 - $265 $255 - $300 $40 - $65 $465 - $490 $60 - $175 $395 - $480 $400 - $460 ($300) - ($400) 3Q19 (2) 4Q19 - Other Related Revenues tend to be higher driven by Incentive & Agency Fees - Reserve gains - Reserve gains lower lower Highest underwriting gains - Higher expenses (4) 1Q20 Higher compensation expense (5)

Wells Fargo fees end ($15M per quarter) (3)

Reserve gains higher

Lowest underwriting gains

Lowest underwriting gains

Highest premiums (6)

Highest premiums (6)

Highest compensation expense (5) 2Q20 Reserve gains higher Lowest

premiums

premiums Lowest

premiums Baseline range represents trailing four quarters of AOI excluding assumption updates, market experience updates, variable investment income above / (below) expectations, and other items. For Individual Life, the more appropriate baseline AOI range is $50 - $120 million based on the effects of the 2Q19 annual assumption review process on expected underwriting experience 3Q19 includes seasonal underwriting expectations of approximately $(40) million for Retirement and $30 million for Life. Represents known item that will impact PGIM's AOI subsequent to the termination of Wells Fargo fees effective 1/1/2020. Total company expenses are typically seasonally higher in the fourth quarter by $125 - $175 million. Approximately 50% of these seasonally higher expenses occur in Corporate & Other Operations with the remaining expenses incurred within the other business units. Long-term compensation expense for retiree eligible employees is recognized when awards are granted, which is typically in the first quarter of each year. This resulted in about $35 million of expense in Corporate & Other and about $35 million in PGIM in 1Q19. The concentration of annual premiums in 1Q19 resulted in a benefit of ~$55 million above average in our International Insurance businesses with about three-fourths in Life Planner and one-fourth in Gibraltar Life & Other. The impact from lower premiums in 2Q19 was approximately $30 million below average and we expect the impact in 3Q19 to be approximately $10 million below average. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 18 Offsetting Exposures Between Mortality(1)and Longevity(2)Based Businesses AOI Impact $ millions (pre-tax) $120 $90 $60 $30 $0 ($30) ($60) ($90) ($120) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Longevity Average Longevity Total Mortality Average Mortality Mortality experience compared to expectations generated by Individual Life, Group Life and International Insurance businesses. Longevity experience compared to expectations generated by Retirement and Individual Annuities. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 19 Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures Certain of the statements included in this presentation, including those regarding our financial targets and Financial Wellness goals, and under the headings "Key Priorities to Grow Earnings," "Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations" and "Seasonality of Key Financial Items" constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "includes," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "will," "shall," or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.'s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our financial targets and Financial Wellness goals, and "Key Priorities to Grow Earnings" and "Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations" are subject to the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy, and "Seasonality of Key Financial Items" are subject to the risk that different earnings and expense patterns will emerge, in each case, because of economic, market or competitive conditions or other factors. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this presentation. This presentation includes references to adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity, which is based on adjusted operating income and adjusted book value. Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). For additional information about adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity and the comparable GAAP measures, including reconciliations between the comparable measures, please refer to our quarterly results news releases, which are available on our website at www.investor.prudential.com. Reconciliations are also included as part of this presentation. Our 3Q19 earnings rollforward is based on after-tax adjusted operating income. Due to the inherent difficulty in reliably quantifying future realized investment gains/losses and changes in asset and liability values given their unknown timing and potential significance, we cannot, without unreasonable effort, provide rollforward based on income from continuing operations, which is the GAAP measure most comparable to adjusted operating income. ____________________________________________________________________________ Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc which is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 20 Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income and the Comparable GAAP Measure ($ millions) Second Quarter Year to Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ 708 $ 197 $ 1,640 $ 1,560 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 30 3 35 4 Net income 738 200 1,675 1,564 Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 30 3 35 4 Income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. 708 197 1,640 1,560 Less: Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (6) 15 18 37 Income (after-tax) before equity in earnings of operating joint ventures 714 182 1,622 1,523 Less: Reconciling Items: Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments (630) 277 (1,268) 341 Market experience updates (208) - (208) - Investment gains (losses) on assets supporting experience-rated contractholder liabilities, net 287 (193) 741 (596) Change in experience-rated contractholder liabilities due to asset value changes (313) 85 (716) 503 Divested and Run-off Businesses: Closed Block Division (21) (31) (40) (40) Other Divested and Run-off Businesses 112 (1,526) 286 (1,598) Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (4) (23) (37) (49) Total reconciling items, before income taxes (777) (1,411) (1,242) (1,439) Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income (184) (295) (298) (324) Total reconciling items, after income taxes (593) (1,116) (944) (1,115) After-tax adjusted operating income 1,307 1,298 2,566 2,638 Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income 346 363 692 744 Adjusted operating income before income taxes $ 1,653 $ 1,661 $ 3,258 $ 3,382 Net Income Return on Equity 6.0% 6.1% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity (1) 12.9% 13.5% Represents adjusted operating income after-tax, annualized for interim periods, divided by average Prudential Financial, Inc. equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and adjusted to remove amounts included for foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement. Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 21 Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income Per Share and the Comparable GAAP Measure Second Quarter Year to Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ 1.71 $ 0.46 $ 3.93 $ 3.62 Less: Reconciling Items: Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments (1.52) 0.65 (3.05) 0.79 Market experience updates (0.50) 0.00 (0.50) 0.00 Investment gains (losses) on assets supporting experience-rated contractholder liabilities, net 0.69 (0.45) 1.78 (1.39) Change in experience-rated contractholder liabilities due to asset value changes (0.76) 0.20 (1.72) 1.17 Divested and Run-off Businesses: Closed Block Division (0.05) (0.07) (0.10) (0.09) Other Divested and Run-off Businesses 0.27 (3.57) 0.69 (3.72) Difference in earnings allocated to participating unvested share-based payment awards 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 Total reconciling items, before income taxes (1.85) (3.22) (2.88) (3.21) Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income (0.42) (0.67) (0.68) (0.73) Total reconciling items, after income taxes (1.43) (2.55) (2.20) (2.48) After-tax adjusted operating income $ 3.14 $ 3.01 $ 6.13 $ 6.10 Advice | Retirement | Investments | Insurance 22 Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure ($ millions, except per share data) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP book value $ 61,660 $ 48,232 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) 23,982 11,655 GAAP book value excluding AOCI 37,678 36,577 Less: Cumulative effect of remeasurement of foreign currency (2,070) (2,650) Adjusted book value $ 39,748 $ 39,227 Number of diluted shares 414.3 429.0 GAAP book value per Common share - diluted (1) $ 150.04 $ 113.59 GAAP book value excluding AOCI per Common share - diluted (1) $ 92.15 $ 86.43 Adjusted book value per Common share - diluted (1) $ 97.15 $ 92.60 Book value per share of Common Stock (including AOCI, excluding AOCI, and excluding AOCI and remeasurement of foreign currency) as of the second quarter of 2019 includes a $500 million increase in equity and a 6.2 million increase in diluted shares reflecting the dilutive impact of exchangeable surplus notes when book value per share of Common Stock is greater than $80.73. 