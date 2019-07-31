Prudential Financial : 2Q19 Earnings Presentation

Leverage scale of $1+ trillionmulti-manager model and Prudential enterprise relationship
Expand global footprint
Continue to diversify products into high margin areas
Selectively acquire new capabilities
3rdParty Net Flows
Asset Management Fees
($ billions)
Trailing twelve months
($ millions)
General
Retail
$8.7
Account
$7.3
Institutional
19%
Retail
$1.4
33%
$2,595
($3.1)
($4.9)
Institutional
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
48%
Based onpre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations.
PGIM calculations as of June 30, 2019. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Performance is defined as outperformance
(gross of fees) relative to each individual strategy's respective benchmark(s).
Represents PGIM's benchmarked AUM (85% of totalthird-party AUM is benchmarked over 3 years, 74% over 5 years, and 57% over 10 years respectively). This calculation does not include non-benchmarked assets (including general account assets and assets not managed by PGIM). Returns are calculated gross of investment management fees, which would reduce an investor's net return. Excess performance is based on all actively managed Fixed Income, Equity and Real Estate AUM for Jennison Associates, PGIM Fixed Income, Quantitative Management Associates, PGIM Real Estate, Prudential Capital Group, PGIM Global Partners and PGIM Real Estate Finance.
5
International
Consistent Strategy and Superior Execution Drive Differentiated Results
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions)
$3,397
International
44%
Key Priorities to Grow Earnings
Lead with protection solutions and innovate as client needs evolve
Expandthird-party distribution channels
Build digital, mobile, and data analytics capabilities
Further penetrate existing markets and complement with selective M&A opportunities
Sales(2)
Sales Mix By Currency(2)
($ billions)
Trailing twelve months
$696
$653
$651
$734
$606
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Brazilian Real
Japanese
7%
Yen
Korean Won
15%
7%
Other
2%
U.S. Dollar
69%
Note: See Appendix for Life Planner Operations and Gibraltar Life and Other Operations results.
Based onpre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations.
Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 105 per U.S. Dollar, Korean Won (KRW) 1,110 per U.S. Dollar., and Brazilian Real (BRL) 3.7 per U.S. Dollar. U.S.Dollar-denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums.
6
Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations
$ millions, except per share amounts
2Q19 Reported
(1)
Assumption Update
•
One-time impact of 2Q assumption updates and other refinements
Variable Investment
•
Return to a normalized level
Income
(2)
•
Earnings impacts for certain segments
Other
3Q19 Baseline
(3)(4)
Adjusted
Adjusted
Operating Income
Earnings Per Share
Pre-Tax
After-Tax
$1,653
$3.14
49
0.09
(90)
(0.17)
(30)
(0.06)
$1,582
$3.00
See reconciliation in appendix for Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share.
Reflects a $15 million increase in the expected Corporate & Other loss to $340 - $360 million for 3Q19 and $15 million of lower expected 3Q19 Gibraltar Life & Other earnings driven primarily from lower sales and the effect of low interest rates.
Underwriting experience above / (below) expectation and the impact from other seasonal items offset.
EPS rollforward list of considerations not intended to be exhaustive, and rollforward is not a projection of 3Q19 results. Does not consider future items such as share repurchases, business growth, and market impacts.
7
Robust Capital Position Supports Strong Distributions to Shareholders
Capital Position
• Capital returned: $911 million (Share repurchases of $500 million & dividends of $411 million)
Capital Deployment
◦ $1.00 dividend per share, a 4.1% yield on adjusted book value
• Continue to hold capital above our AA financial strength levels
Capital Level
• Financial leverage ratio less than 25%
Leverage(1)
Liquidity Position
Shareholder Distributions
($ billions)
($ millions)
Parent Company Highly Liquid Assets (2)
Share Repurchase
Common Stock Dividends
$4.7
$5.2
$5.5
$5.5
$4.9
$757
$755
$752
$915
$911
375
375
375
500
500
415
382
380
377
411
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Financial leverage ratio represents capital debt divided by sum of capital debt and equity. Junior subordinated debt treated as 25% equity, 75% capital debt for purposes of calculation. Equity excludes non- controlling interest, AOCI (except for pension and postretirement unrecognized costs), and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement.
Highly liquid assets predominantly include cash,short-term investments, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of other U.S. government authorities and agencies, and/or foreign government bonds.
8
Key Messages
Focused on accelerating strategy
Business fundamentals drive attractive ROE and book value growth
Maintaining strong capital position
Making lives better by solving financial challenges of the changing world On track to achieve our operating and intermediate term financial targets
Working to connect track record of operating fundamentals with financial outcomes
Year-to-date adjusted operating return on equity of 12.9% Record high adjusted book value per share of $97.15
Record PGIM Assets Under Management and Retirement Account Values
Distributed over $900 million to shareholders, including dividends with a 4.1% yield on adjusted book value
Continue to hold capital above AA level
Holding company highly liquid assets of $4.9 billion
9
Appendix
Retirement
Differentiated Capabilities Drive Growth in PRT, Full Service, and Stable Value
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions)
$1,173 Retirement
15%
Key Priorities to Grow Earnings
Leverage Prudential's broad capabilities to expand customer solutions, including Financial Wellness programs
Grow in targeted Full Service retirement markets
Continue to grow Institutional Investment Products through market leadership, innovation, and expansion into adjacent products and markets
Institutional Investment Products Net Flows
($ billions)
$10.9
$3.0
$5.5
$1.6
($1.4)
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Full Service Net Flows
($ billions)
$1.2
$3.0
$3.8
$0.7
$0.5
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
(1) Based on pre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations.
11
Group Insurance
Leading Group Benefits Provider with Success in Financial Wellness
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions)
Group 3% $226
Earned Premiums & Fees
($ millions)
Group Disability
Group Life
Key Priorities to Grow Earnings
Deepen employer and participant relationships with Financial Wellness programs
Execute on diversification strategy while maintaining pricing discipline
Maintain National segment share (>5,000 lives) and grow in Premier segment (100 to 5,000 employees)
Diversify further into Group Disability and Voluntary products
Improve organizational and process efficiencies
Total Group Insurance Benefits Ratio(2)
$1,246
$1,254
$1,251
$1,265
$1,273
Target
Range(3)
85.3%
85.7%
85.7%
85.9%
85.5%
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Based onpre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations.
Benefits ratios excluding the impact of the annual assumption update and other refinements.
Lowered targeted total benefit ratio range from 86% - 90% to 85% - 89% in 1Q19.
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
12
Individual Annuities
Steady Free Cash Flow Generation and Attractive Returns
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions)
Individual
Annuities
24%
$1,833
Key Priorities to Grow Earnings
Generate steady free cash flow and attractive returns
Continue to grow sales and diversify mix
Engage a larger addressable market via additional distribution channels
Extend secure retirement income through Financial Wellness to workplace relationships
Sales & Return on Assets (ROA)
ROA(2)
123
118
120
119
117
in bps
$2.7
$2.1
$2.2
$2.2
$2.3
Sales
$ in billions
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Co. Dividends to PFI(3)
($ millions)
$1,095
$1,200
$301$285 $286 $285 $286
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2017
2018
Based onpre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations.
Annualizedpre-tax AOI excluding actuarial assumptions and other refinements and market experience updates divided by average daily separate account values.
Dividends include Prudential Annuities Holding Co. but does not include Prudential Insurance Company of America.
13
Individual Life
Broad Product Portfolio and Multi-Channel Distribution
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions)
Individual
Life
1%
Key Priorities to Grow Earnings
Deepen existing distribution relationships and add new relationships to increase sales
Deliver products to the marketplace in an innovative and cost efficient manner
Explore options for optimizing our inforce management
$114
Sales(2)- Product Mix
Sales(2)- Distribution Mix
($ millions)
Trailing twelve months
$193
$181
$163
$163
$142
55
53
Prudential
55
51
54
51
Advisors
48
30
21%
Independent
44
29
58
61
56
61%
35
41
Institutional
24
23
29
21
24
18%
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Guaranteed Universal Life
Variable Life
Other Universal Life
Term
Based onpre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations.
Sales represented by annualized new business premiums.
14
Life Planner Operations
Differentiated Distribution with Steady Long-term Growth Potential
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions)
Life Planner
22% $1,717
Key Priorities to Grow Earnings
Lead with protection solutions and innovate as client needs evolve
Grow Life Planners
Build digital, mobile, and data analytics capabilities
Sales(2)
($ millions)
$409
$295
$300
$323
$309
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Sales Mix By Currency(2)
Trailing twelve months
Other 2%
KRW 13%
BRL
15%USD
51%
JPY 19%
Based onpre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations.
Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 105 per U.S. Dollar, Korean Won (KRW) 1,110 per U.S. Dollar., and Brazilian Real (BRL) 3.7 per U.S. Dollar. U.S.Dollar-denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums.
15
Gibraltar Life and Other
Meeting Client Needs Via Multiple Channels
Earnings Contribution to Prudential
Key Priorities to Grow Earnings
Trailing twelve months(1)($ millions)
$1,680
Gibraltar
Life &
Other
22%
Lead with protection solutions and innovate as client needs evolve
Optimize Life Consultant force through quality and productivity
Strategically expand in Bank and Independent Agency channels
Build digital, mobile, and data analytics capabilities
Sales(2)
Sales Mix(2)
($ millions)
Trailing twelve months
$401
$353$328 $325 $297
DistributionCurrency
Life Consultants
USD
53%
87%
Banks
32%
JPY
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Other 12%
Independent
1%
Agency 15%
Based onpre-tax adjusted operating income excluding Corporate and Other Operations.
Constant exchange rate basis. Foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. Dollars (USD) at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese Yen (JPY) 105 per U.S. Dollar. U.S. Dollar- denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. Dollars. Sales represented by annualized new business premiums.
16
2Q19 Business Segment Earnings Considerations
$ millions (pre-tax)
PGIM
Retirement
Group Insurance
Individual Annuities
Individual Life
Life Planner
Gibraltar Life &
Other
Pre-tax Adjusted Operating Income
$264
$467
$81
$462
$(135)
$438
$411
Items Included in Pre-Tax AOI
Variable Investment
Underwriting
Assumption Update
experience
Income above /
and Other(1)
above / (below)
(below) expectation
expectation
-
-
-
$154
$60
-
$9
$10
$10
$(12)
-
-
$(208)
$20
$(30)
$1
-
$30
$7
-
-
Corporate & Other(2)
$(335)
$(20)
-
-
Operating segments include $49 million for the annual review and update of actuarial assumptions and other refinements, and Corporate and Other includes $20 million forlong-term and deferred compensation expenses that are tied to Prudential's stock price and equity market performance that were higher than expected in 2Q19.
Corporate and Otherpre-tax AOI includes $19 million of financial wellness implementation costs.
17
Seasonality of Key Financial Items
Indicates quarterly AOI results that are likely to be higher or lower than the average of the range
$ millions (pre-tax range)
PGIM
Retirement
Group
Insurance
Individual
Annuities
Individual Life
Life Planner
Gibraltar Life & Other
Corporate & Other
Baseline Range
(1)
$215 - $265
$255
- $300
$40
- $65
$465
- $490
$60 - $175
$395
- $480
$400
- $460
($300)
- ($400)
3Q19
(2)
4Q19
- Other Related
Revenues tend to be
higher driven by
Incentive & Agency
Fees
- Reserve gains
- Reserve gains
lower
lower
Highest underwriting gains
- Higher expenses
(4)
1Q20
Higher compensation expense(5)
Wells Fargo fees end ($15M per quarter)(3)
Reserve gains higher
Lowest underwriting gains
Lowest underwriting gains
Highest premiums(6)
Highest premiums(6)
Highest compensation expense(5)
2Q20
Reserve gains higher
Lowest
premiums
Lowest
premiums
Baseline range represents trailing four quarters of AOI excluding assumption updates, market experience updates, variable investment income above / (below) expectations, and other items. For Individual Life, the more appropriate baseline AOI range is $50 - $120 million based on the effects of the 2Q19 annual assumption review process on expected underwriting experience
3Q19 includes seasonal underwriting expectations of approximately $(40) million for Retirement and $30 million for Life.
Represents known item that will impact PGIM's AOI subsequent to the termination of Wells Fargo fees effective 1/1/2020.
Total company expenses are typically seasonally higher in the fourth quarter by $125 - $175 million. Approximately 50% of these seasonally higher expenses occur in Corporate & Other Operations with the remaining expenses incurred within the other business units.
Long-termcompensation expense for retiree eligible employees is recognized when awards are granted, which is typically in the first quarter of each year. This resulted in about $35 million of expense in Corporate & Other and about $35 million in PGIM in 1Q19.
The concentration of annual premiums in 1Q19 resulted in a benefit of ~$55 million above average in our International Insurance businesses with aboutthree-fourths in Life Planner and one-fourth in Gibraltar Life & Other. The impact from lower premiums in 2Q19 was approximately $30 million below average and we expect the impact in 3Q19 to be approximately $10 million below average.
18
Offsetting Exposures Between Mortality(1)and Longevity(2)Based Businesses
AOI Impact
$ millions (pre-tax)
$120
$90
$60
$30
$0
($30)
($60)
($90)
($120)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total Longevity
Average Longevity
Total Mortality
Average Mortality
Mortality experience compared to expectations generated by Individual Life, Group Life and International Insurance businesses.
Longevity experience compared to expectations generated by Retirement and Individual Annuities.
19
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures
Certain of the statements included in this presentation, including those regarding our financial targets and Financial Wellness goals, and under the headings "Key Priorities to Grow Earnings," "Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations" and "Seasonality of Key Financial Items" constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "includes," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "will," "shall," or variations of such words are
generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs
concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.'s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our financial targets and Financial Wellness goals, and "Key Priorities to Grow Earnings" and "Adjusted Operating Income & EPS Considerations" are subject to the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy, and "Seasonality of Key
Financial Items" are subject to the risk that different earnings and expense patterns will emerge, in each case, because of economic, market or
competitive conditions or other factors. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this presentation.
This presentation includes references to adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity, which is based on adjusted operating income and adjusted book value. Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). For additional information about adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity and the comparable GAAP measures, including reconciliations between the comparable measures, please refer to our quarterly results news releases, which are available on our website at www.investor.prudential.com. Reconciliations are also included as part of this presentation.
Our 3Q19 earnings rollforward is based on after-tax adjusted operating income. Due to the inherent difficulty in reliably quantifying future realized investment gains/losses and changes in asset and liability values given their unknown timing and potential significance, we cannot, without unreasonable effort, provide rollforward based on income from continuing operations, which is the GAAP measure most comparable to adjusted operating income.
Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc which is headquartered in the United Kingdom.
20
Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income and the Comparable GAAP Measure
($ millions)
Second Quarter
Year to Date
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.
$
708
$
197
$
1,640
$
1,560
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
30
3
35
4
Net income
738
200
1,675
1,564
Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
30
3
35
4
Income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.
708
197
1,640
1,560
Less: Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6)
15
18
37
Income (after-tax) before equity in earnings of operating joint ventures
714
182
1,622
1,523
Less: Reconciling Items:
Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments
(630)
277
(1,268)
341
Market experience updates
(208)
-
(208)
-
Investment gains (losses) on assets supporting experience-rated contractholder liabilities, net
287
(193)
741
(596)
Change in experience-rated contractholder liabilities due to asset value changes
(313)
85
(716)
503
Divested and Run-off Businesses:
Closed Block Division
(21)
(31)
(40)
(40)
Other Divested and Run-off Businesses
112
(1,526)
286
(1,598)
Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4)
(23)
(37)
(49)
Total reconciling items, before income taxes
(777)
(1,411)
(1,242)
(1,439)
Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income
(184)
(295)
(298)
(324)
Total reconciling items, after income taxes
(593)
(1,116)
(944)
(1,115)
After-tax adjusted operating income
1,307
1,298
2,566
2,638
Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income
346
363
692
744
Adjusted operating income before income taxes
$
1,653
$
1,661
$
3,258
$
3,382
Net Income Return on Equity
6.0%
6.1%
Adjusted Operating Return on Equity
(1)
12.9%
13.5%
Represents adjusted operating incomeafter-tax, annualized for interim periods, divided by average Prudential Financial, Inc. equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and adjusted to remove
amounts included for foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement.
21
Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income Per Share and the Comparable GAAP Measure
Second Quarter
Year to Date
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.
$
1.71
$
0.46
$
3.93
$
3.62
Less: Reconciling Items:
Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments
(1.52)
0.65
(3.05)
0.79
Market experience updates
(0.50)
0.00
(0.50)
0.00
Investment gains (losses) on assets supporting experience-rated contractholder liabilities, net
0.69
(0.45)
1.78
(1.39)
Change in experience-rated contractholder liabilities due to asset value changes
(0.76)
0.20
(1.72)
1.17
Divested and Run-off Businesses:
Closed Block Division
(0.05)
(0.07)
(0.10)
(0.09)
Other Divested and Run-off Businesses
0.27
(3.57)
0.69
(3.72)
Difference in earnings allocated to participating unvested share-based payment awards
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
Total reconciling items, before income taxes
(1.85)
(3.22)
(2.88)
(3.21)
Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income
(0.42)
(0.67)
(0.68)
(0.73)
Total reconciling items, after income taxes
(1.43)
(2.55)
(2.20)
(2.48)
After-tax adjusted operating income
$
3.14
$
3.01
$
6.13
$
6.10
22
Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure
($ millions, except per share data)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
GAAP book value
$
61,660
$
48,232
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
23,982
11,655
GAAP book value excluding AOCI
37,678
36,577
Less: Cumulative effect of remeasurement of foreign currency
(2,070)
(2,650)
Adjusted book value
$
39,748
$
39,227
Number of diluted shares
414.3
429.0
GAAP book value per Common share - diluted
(1)
$
150.04
$
113.59
GAAP book value excluding AOCI per Common share - diluted
(1)
$
92.15
$
86.43
Adjusted book value per Common share - diluted
(1)
$
97.15
$
92.60
Book value per share of Common Stock (including AOCI, excluding AOCI, and excluding AOCI and remeasurement of foreign currency) as of the second quarter of 2019 includes a $500 million increase in equity and a 6.2 million increase in diluted shares reflecting the dilutive impact of exchangeable surplus notes when book value per share of Common Stock is greater than $80.73. As of the second quarter of 2018, book value per share of Common Stock includes a $500 million increase in equity and a 5.9 million increase in diluted shares, reflecting the dilutive impact of exchangeable surplus notes when book value per share is greater
