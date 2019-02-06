Log in
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL (PRU)

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL (PRU)
News 


Prudential Financial : 4Q Profit Falls; Premiums Rose 32%

02/06/2019 | 05:06pm EST

By Kiana Cornish

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $842 million, or $1.99 a share, down from $3.77 billion, or $8.61 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

The year-ago results included a benefit of $2.87 billion as a result of changes in the tax code.

On an adjusted basis, the Newark, N.J., company reported earnings of $2.44 a share, down from $2.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.78 a share.

Revenue rose 17% to $17.78 billion, helped by a 32% increase from premiums.

Write to Kiana Cornish at kiana.cornish@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 310 M
EBIT 2018 5 937 M
Net income 2018 4 428 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,84%
P/E ratio 2018 8,81
P/E ratio 2019 7,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 38 405 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Robert Strangfeld Non-Executive Chairman & President
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL14.03%38 405
AXA8.79%56 673
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.66%51 626
METLIFE9.99%44 605
AFLAC5.84%36 709
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.7.23%30 875
