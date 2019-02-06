Prudential Financial : 4Q Profit Falls; Premiums Rose 32%

By Kiana Cornish



Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $842 million, or $1.99 a share, down from $3.77 billion, or $8.61 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

The year-ago results included a benefit of $2.87 billion as a result of changes in the tax code.

On an adjusted basis, the Newark, N.J., company reported earnings of $2.44 a share, down from $2.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.78 a share.

Revenue rose 17% to $17.78 billion, helped by a 32% increase from premiums.

