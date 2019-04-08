Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL

(PRU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prudential Financial : A resolve to help, strengthened after the Sandy Hook shooting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 07:23am EDT

Prudential's Volunteer of the Year, Diane Beebe, took her service to another level after seeing how much it matters to assist those in need.

By Ron Varrial

April 08, 2019

Pictured above: Diane Beebe, Prudential's Volunteer of the Year, is a first responder who helps both animals and people in times of crisis.

For Diane Beebe, there's a careful juggling act at play on any given day.

'In our household, there is work and life,' says Beebe, a manager in Prudential Retirement's Full Service Investment team. 'Being a volunteer is life.'

Whether it's a pager alerting her of a medical emergency during the night, setting up a makeshift animal shelter in concert with a Red Cross evacuation center, or helping in the aftermath of a tragedy such as the Sandy Hook school shooting, there's no shortage of opportunities for Beebe to help in her hometown of Cornwall, Connecticut, and the surrounding region.

For her efforts-845 hours to be exact-Beebe was named Prudential's 2018 Volunteer of the Year.

'After the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012, four of us from Cornwall were selected to relieve their exhausted emergency response team. We stepped into the middle of incredible sorrow,' Beebe says. 'I was managing traffic and the hundreds of pedestrians streaming to a memorial. A little girl asked if she could leave a teddy bear at her school. I suggested she leave it at the memorial and thanked her for bringing it. Her mother reached out and touched my arm, thanking me for being there. Her eyes said it all; if we can be compassionate toward one another, we can be better people.'

'To this day, I choke up talking about that little girl and the horrors she must have experienced,' Beebe continues. 'Yet there she was, trying to do something that would help someone. I knew there was a purpose to all the work we do as first responders.'

It was then that Beebe went from helping a lot to helping a whole lot.

'I can trace my real start in volunteerism to when I married a minister who is equally dedicated to service. When I moved to town, a member of her church suggested I become involved with the fire department,' she says. 'It didn't take long before other needs arose, and I found myself saying yes to the Civilian Emergency Response Team, then State Animal Response Team, the newspaper and the church, then most recently as the Emergency Management director.'

How does she manage so many different roles?

'I've stopped saying yes now until I retire. Actually, that's not entirely true-they just talked me into an elections role, so I'll be helping at the polls,' she says with a laugh. 'But that's really it, until I retire.'

Managing so many responsibilities while working full time takes some planning. She schedules her on-call time when it won't conflict with her work at Prudential.

'I can't control disasters or the midnight medical call,' she says. 'I have never had to say I'll be late to work because of a 4 a.m. emergency. But I know I have the support of the company and my manager, which eliminates the question, 'Should I go or should I stay when the pager goes off.'  That makes it all possible.'

Lessons Beebe has learned at Prudential over the past 23 years definitely apply to her work as a volunteer-and vice versa.

'No one walks into an emergency alone. I didn't go to Sandy Hook alone. It is always a team,' Beebe says. 'It's like that at work. We are a team. We aren't doing our work in a vacuum, and there is always someone else counting on us-a peer, a staff member, a client. The mission is bigger than the individual.'

Beebe and the other 174 employees and retirees who earned a Points of Light President's Volunteer Service Award for logging 100 volunteer hours seem to embrace that concept.

'I find energy in volunteering. It keeps my mind and body active,' Beebe says. 'If you truly look at it, it's amazing how much time there is in a day.'

The Points of Light National Volunteer Week runs from April 7 to April 13.

For media inquiries about volunteering at Prudential, contact Caitrin O'Sullivan.

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 11:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
07:23aPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : A resolve to help, strengthened after the Sandy Hook shoo..
PU
04/05MAYOR'S LEGACY : Bridging Newark's troubled past, promising present
PU
04/04STRUCTURED SETTLEMENTS : Don't be fooled by a catchy TV jingle
PU
04/04PGIM HIGH YIELD BOND FUND, INC. : Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Posit..
BU
04/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Michelle Caine of Prudential Financial Becomes the New NS..
AQ
04/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings; Schedules Confer..
BU
04/03PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Michelle Caine of Prudential Financial Becomes the New NS..
AQ
04/03PRUDENTIAL-LIFETIME INCOME PROTECTIO : An Equal Pay Day conversation
AQ
04/02PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : PGIM Real Estate sells Westend Yards in Munich, completin..
PU
04/02LIFETIME INCOME PROTECTION : An Equal Pay Day conversation
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 55 889 M
EBIT 2019 6 500 M
Net income 2019 5 304 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,09%
P/E ratio 2019 7,82
P/E ratio 2020 7,32
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 40 209 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Robert Strangfeld Non-Executive Chairman & President
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL20.75%40 209
AXA23.29%63 224
PRUDENTIAL PLC19.86%56 950
METLIFE9.74%43 135
AFLAC7.55%36 529
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.21.94%34 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About