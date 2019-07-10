Log in
Prudential Financial : Digital Remittance Company Remitly Raises $220 Million in Financing

07/10/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Remitly on Wednesday said it raised $220 million in new equity and debt financing, as the online international money-transfer service approaches unicorn status.

The Seattle company said the fundraising included a $135 million Series E equity round and $85 million in syndicated debt financing.

A person familiar with the matter said the equity round, which brings Remitly's total equity funding to $311.6 million, was at a valuation of close to, but just under, $1 billion.

Remitly said Generation Investment Management, a sustainable investment management firm co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore, led the equity component through its Sustainable Solutions Fund, which the firm closed in May at $1 billion.

New investors Owl Rock Capital, Princeville Global, Prudential Financial, Schroder & Co. Bank AG and Top Tier Capital Partners also participated in the equity round, along with existing investors DN Capital, PayU and Stripes Group.

PayU, a division of South Africa-based media and internet giant Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) led a $115 million Series D Remitly financing in 2017.

Barclays, Bridge Bank, Goldman Sachs and Silicon Valley Bank provided the debt financing.

Remitly, which transfers more than $6 billion in annualized volume through its global network, said it will use the funding to accelerate its international growth.

The digital remittance company does substantial business from transfers from individuals in developed countries to people in developing countries or emerging markets. Many of these transfers are from immigrants in countries like the U.S., U.K. or Canada who are sending money back to relatives in their homelands.

-Tomio Geron contributed to this article.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED -1.53% 3400 End-of-day quote.21.43%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL -0.56% 101.02 Delayed Quote.24.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 56 241 M
EBIT 2019 8 180 M
Net income 2019 4 799 M
Debt 2019 13 344 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91x
P/E ratio 2020 7,68x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 41 246 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 114  $
Last Close Price 102  $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Robert Strangfeld Non-Executive Chairman & President
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL24.57%41 712
AXA25.91%63 304
PRUDENTIAL PLC25.21%57 266
METLIFE22.70%48 184
AFLAC24.08%42 350
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.27.21%36 326
