Prudential Financial : Digital Remittance Company Remitly Raises $220 Million in Financing

By Colin Kellaher

Remitly on Wednesday said it raised $220 million in new equity and debt financing, as the online international money-transfer service approaches unicorn status.

The Seattle company said the fundraising included a $135 million Series E equity round and $85 million in syndicated debt financing.

A person familiar with the matter said the equity round, which brings Remitly's total equity funding to $311.6 million, was at a valuation of close to, but just under, $1 billion.

Remitly said Generation Investment Management, a sustainable investment management firm co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore, led the equity component through its Sustainable Solutions Fund, which the firm closed in May at $1 billion.

New investors Owl Rock Capital, Princeville Global, Prudential Financial, Schroder & Co. Bank AG and Top Tier Capital Partners also participated in the equity round, along with existing investors DN Capital, PayU and Stripes Group.

PayU, a division of South Africa-based media and internet giant Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) led a $115 million Series D Remitly financing in 2017.

Barclays, Bridge Bank, Goldman Sachs and Silicon Valley Bank provided the debt financing.

Remitly, which transfers more than $6 billion in annualized volume through its global network, said it will use the funding to accelerate its international growth.

The digital remittance company does substantial business from transfers from individuals in developed countries to people in developing countries or emerging markets. Many of these transfers are from immigrants in countries like the U.S., U.K. or Canada who are sending money back to relatives in their homelands.

-Tomio Geron contributed to this article.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com