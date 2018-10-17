Log in
News Summary

Prudential Financial : Financials Up as Treasury Yields Rise -- Financials Roundup

10/17/2018 | 10:36pm CEST

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial concerns were stronger as Treasury yields rose in the wake of the Federal Reserve's minutes.

In notes from the September meeting, Fed officials signaled they see a strong economy justifying continued interest-rate increases even as the board plans to remain vigilant on the economic effects of hikes.

President Donald Trump recently repeated criticism of the Fed's rate policy. Separately, Mr. Trump asked members of his Cabinet for proposals to cut their respective department budgets by 5% next year, reflecting pressure on the U.S. government to address growing deficits.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) said total net revenue, including interest income and fees and services, rose 2.4% to $5.7 billion.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council voted to rescind insurer Prudential Financialdesignation as a "systemically important financial institution," it said Wednesday. 

    -Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

