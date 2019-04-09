Prudential Financial : Group Insurance promotes Jessica Gillespie to head of distribution; hires Tim Weber to lead voluntary benefits distribution

Jessica Gillespie has been promoted to head of distribution for Prudential Group Insurance and Tim Weber has joined as vice president, voluntary benefits distribution and workplace markets, underscoring the group benefits carrier’s commitment to growing its core businesses and talent pipeline. Prudential Group Insurance is a unit of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Additionally, Chuck Brousseau, previously Group Insurance’s head of distribution, has been named Prudential Group Insurance’s chief operations officer. Both Brousseau and Gillespie will report to Jamie Kalamarides, president of Prudential Group Insurance, and sit on the Group Insurance Strategic Leadership Team.

Weber, who joined Prudential on April 8, will report to Gillespie. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for the growth and retention of employee-paid insurance products within the group workplace and optimizing employee engagement with Group Insurance’s growing portfolio of financial wellness products and services.

Weber joins Prudential from Mercer, where he was the national leader for voluntary benefits and marketplace solutions. He has more than 20 years of experience as an insurance executive and holds both Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from The University of Iowa.

“In order to make our customers’ lives better in our changing world, we need the best talent around the table. Jess, Chuck and Tim are all respected leaders with a breadth of industry experience,” Kalamarides said. “Under Jess’s leadership, and with Tim’s deep experience and expertise, our growing voluntary business will evolve and expand its focus on the financial wellness needs of our individual customers.”

Gillespie has proven to be a skilled leader in Group Insurance, including as vice president and head of national accounts, vice president of strategic partnerships and distribution excellence, and as the creator and leader of the Key Accounts Program. Prior to Prudential, she was with Cigna focusing on producer relations, product development and human resource operations.

“In addition to providing very strong leadership to the operations function, Brousseau will bring a deep understanding of the customers’ needs and perspectives that will help us continue to refine our pricing, operations and service models,” Kalamarides added.

