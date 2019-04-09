Prudential Financial : Group Insurance promotes Jessica Gillespie to head of distribution; hires Tim Weber to lead voluntary benefits distribution

Jessica Gillespie has been promoted to head of distribution for
Prudential Group Insurance and Tim Weber has joined as vice president,
voluntary benefits distribution and workplace markets, underscoring the
group benefits carrier’s commitment to growing its core businesses and
talent pipeline. Prudential Group Insurance is a unit of Prudential
Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
PRU).
Additionally, Chuck Brousseau, previously Group Insurance’s head of
distribution, has been named Prudential Group Insurance’s chief
operations officer. Both Brousseau and Gillespie will report to Jamie
Kalamarides, president of Prudential Group Insurance, and sit on the
Group Insurance Strategic Leadership Team.
Weber, who joined Prudential on April 8, will report to Gillespie. In
this newly created role, he will be responsible for the growth and
retention of employee-paid insurance products within the group workplace
and optimizing employee engagement with Group Insurance’s growing
portfolio of financial wellness products and services.
Weber joins Prudential from Mercer, where he was the national leader for
voluntary benefits and marketplace solutions. He has more than 20 years
of experience as an insurance executive and holds both Bachelor of
Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from The
University of Iowa.
“In order to make our customers’ lives better in our changing world, we
need the best talent around the table. Jess, Chuck and Tim are all
respected leaders with a breadth of industry experience,” Kalamarides
said. “Under Jess’s leadership, and with Tim’s deep experience and
expertise, our growing voluntary business will evolve and expand its
focus on the financial wellness needs of our individual customers.”
Gillespie has proven to be a skilled leader in Group Insurance,
including as vice president and head of national accounts, vice
president of strategic partnerships and distribution excellence, and as
the creator and leader of the Key Accounts Program. Prior to Prudential,
she was with Cigna focusing on producer relations, product development
and human resource operations.
“In addition to providing very strong leadership to the operations
function, Brousseau will bring a deep understanding of the customers’
needs and perspectives that will help us continue to refine our pricing,
operations and service models,” Kalamarides added.
About Prudential Group Insurance
Prudential Group Insurance manufactures and distributes a full range of
group life, long-term and short-term disability and corporate and
trust-owned life insurance in the U.S. to institutional clients
primarily for use within employee and membership benefit plans. The
business also sells critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment
and other ancillary coverages. In addition, the business provides plan
administrative services in connection with its insurance coverages, and
administrative services for employee paid and unpaid leave, including
FMLA, ADA, and PFL.
About Prudential Financial, Inc.
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
PRU), a financial services leader, has operations in the United
States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and
talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional
customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products
and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related
services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S.,
Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability,
expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information,
please visit news.prudential.com.
