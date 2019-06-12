Prudential Financial, Inc. : 2019 Financial Strength Symposium presentation materials and live webcast available

Presentation materials for the Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) conference are now available at Prudential's Investor Relations website, investor.prudential.com. The conference begins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The general public is invited to access a live webcast of the conference on the Investor Relations website. A replay of the conference will also be available on the Investor Relations website through June 26, 2019.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial services leader with more than $1 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

