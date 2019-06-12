Log in
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL

(PRU)
Prudential Financial, Inc. : 2019 Financial Strength Symposium presentation materials and live webcast available

06/12/2019

Presentation materials for the Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) conference are now available at Prudential's Investor Relations website, investor.prudential.com. The conference begins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The general public is invited to access a live webcast of the conference on the Investor Relations website. A replay of the conference will also be available on the Investor Relations website through June 26, 2019.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial services leader with more than $1 trillion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 851 M
EBIT 2019 6 254 M
Net income 2019 4 957 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 8,31
P/E ratio 2020 7,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 40 365 M
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Robert Strangfeld Non-Executive Chairman & President
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL22.31%38 253
AXA20.13%59 463
PRUDENTIAL PLC17.08%51 187
METLIFE18.24%44 724
AFLAC18.61%39 085
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.21.68%33 330
