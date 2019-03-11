Prudential Financial : Jennison Associates fixed income team hires portfolio manager Dmitri Rabin

Dmitri Rabin will join the fixed income team of Jennison Associates as a
managing director and portfolio manager, effective March 12, 2019. Rabin
brings 18 years of investment experience to the role, specializing in
mortgages and structured finance. Jennison is an affiliate manager of
PGIM, Inc., the $1 trillion global investment management businesses of
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
PRU).
Rabin played an important part in the U.S. Treasury’s effort to reform
the residential mortgage-backed securities market after the 2007-2008
financial crisis, co-authoring a framework to improve investor
protections in structured finance documents and was also the co-chair of
the Mortgage Securitization Council for the Association of Institutional
Investors. He will work in Jennison’s Boston office and report to Thomas
Wolfe, Jennison’s head of fixed income.
“Dmitri has a deep understanding of how the mortgage and structured
finance space has evolved since the financial crisis,” said Wolfe. “His
extensive portfolio management and research experience, as well as his
dedication to investors, complements our strong existing team.”
Previously, Rabin spent 10 years at Loomis, Sayles & Co., most recently
as co-head of the mortgage and structured finance group, which oversees
$30 billion of structured finance investments. Before Loomis, he was an
analyst at Pine Cobble Capital and Cambridge Place Investment
Management. He began his career at Boston Consulting Group, where he was
a project leader. Dmitri received a B.A. in computer science and
economics with high distinction from Amherst College, and an MBA from
Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
About Jennison Associates, LLC
Founded in 1969, Jennison Associates offers a range of equity and fixed
income investment strategies. Its equity expertise spans styles,
geographies, and market capitalizations. Its fixed income capability
includes investment grade active and structured strategies of various
durations. Original fundamental research, specialized investment teams,
strong client focus and highly experienced investment professionals are
among the firm’s competitive distinctions. As of December 31, 2018,
Jennison managed $160.7 billion in client assets. For more information,
please visit jennison.com.
Jennison is an affiliate manager of PGIM, the global investment
management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
PRU).
