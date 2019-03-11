Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL

(PRU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prudential Financial : Jennison Associates fixed income team hires portfolio manager Dmitri Rabin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 11:17am EDT

Dmitri Rabin will join the fixed income team of Jennison Associates as a managing director and portfolio manager, effective March 12, 2019. Rabin brings 18 years of investment experience to the role, specializing in mortgages and structured finance. Jennison is an affiliate manager of PGIM, Inc., the $1 trillion global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Rabin played an important part in the U.S. Treasury’s effort to reform the residential mortgage-backed securities market after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, co-authoring a framework to improve investor protections in structured finance documents and was also the co-chair of the Mortgage Securitization Council for the Association of Institutional Investors. He will work in Jennison’s Boston office and report to Thomas Wolfe, Jennison’s head of fixed income.

“Dmitri has a deep understanding of how the mortgage and structured finance space has evolved since the financial crisis,” said Wolfe. “His extensive portfolio management and research experience, as well as his dedication to investors, complements our strong existing team.”

Previously, Rabin spent 10 years at Loomis, Sayles & Co., most recently as co-head of the mortgage and structured finance group, which oversees $30 billion of structured finance investments. Before Loomis, he was an analyst at Pine Cobble Capital and Cambridge Place Investment Management. He began his career at Boston Consulting Group, where he was a project leader. Dmitri received a B.A. in computer science and economics with high distinction from Amherst College, and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Jennison Associates, LLC

Founded in 1969, Jennison Associates offers a range of equity and fixed income investment strategies. Its equity expertise spans styles, geographies, and market capitalizations. Its fixed income capability includes investment grade active and structured strategies of various durations. Original fundamental research, specialized investment teams, strong client focus and highly experienced investment professionals are among the firm’s competitive distinctions. As of December 31, 2018, Jennison managed $160.7 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit jennison.com.

Jennison is an affiliate manager of PGIM, the global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Learn more about Jennison Associates: jennison.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
11:17aPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Jennison Associates fixed income team hires portfolio man..
BU
03/08PGIM : Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. and PGIM : Global Short Duration Hig..
BU
03/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Jennison Associates hires Peter Latara as managing direct..
BU
02/28PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : to Participate in 2019 RBC Financial Institutions C..
BU
02/27PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies b..
AQ
02/26PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies b..
BU
02/26PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Prudential Financi..
AQ
02/25PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25AM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Prudential Financial, Inc.'s New Senior..
BU
02/25PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : After-tax emergency savings in retirement plans can help ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 139 M
EBIT 2019 6 030 M
Net income 2019 5 721 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
P/E ratio 2020 7,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 38 160 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Robert Strangfeld Non-Executive Chairman & President
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL14.41%38 160
AXA16.58%59 896
PRUDENTIAL PLC8.24%51 216
METLIFE7.55%42 273
AFLAC6.56%36 429
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.14.40%32 338
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.