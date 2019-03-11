Prudential Financial : Jennison Associates fixed income team hires portfolio manager Dmitri Rabin

Dmitri Rabin will join the fixed income team of Jennison Associates as a managing director and portfolio manager, effective March 12, 2019. Rabin brings 18 years of investment experience to the role, specializing in mortgages and structured finance. Jennison is an affiliate manager of PGIM, Inc., the $1 trillion global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Rabin played an important part in the U.S. Treasury’s effort to reform the residential mortgage-backed securities market after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, co-authoring a framework to improve investor protections in structured finance documents and was also the co-chair of the Mortgage Securitization Council for the Association of Institutional Investors. He will work in Jennison’s Boston office and report to Thomas Wolfe, Jennison’s head of fixed income.

“Dmitri has a deep understanding of how the mortgage and structured finance space has evolved since the financial crisis,” said Wolfe. “His extensive portfolio management and research experience, as well as his dedication to investors, complements our strong existing team.”

Previously, Rabin spent 10 years at Loomis, Sayles & Co., most recently as co-head of the mortgage and structured finance group, which oversees $30 billion of structured finance investments. Before Loomis, he was an analyst at Pine Cobble Capital and Cambridge Place Investment Management. He began his career at Boston Consulting Group, where he was a project leader. Dmitri received a B.A. in computer science and economics with high distinction from Amherst College, and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Jennison Associates, LLC

Founded in 1969, Jennison Associates offers a range of equity and fixed income investment strategies. Its equity expertise spans styles, geographies, and market capitalizations. Its fixed income capability includes investment grade active and structured strategies of various durations. Original fundamental research, specialized investment teams, strong client focus and highly experienced investment professionals are among the firm’s competitive distinctions. As of December 31, 2018, Jennison managed $160.7 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit jennison.com.

Jennison is an affiliate manager of PGIM, the global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005577/en/