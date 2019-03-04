Prudential Financial : Jennison Associates hires Peter Latara as managing director

Peter W. Latara has joined Jennison Associates as a managing director
and relationship manager, effective Feb. 25, 2019. The role will include
a focus on both sales as well as client service. Latara will report to
Lori McEvoy, Jennison’s global head of distribution. Jennison is an
affiliate manager of PGIM, Inc., the $1 trillion global investment
management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
PRU).
“We are delighted to welcome Peter to Jennison,” said McEvoy. “His
professional experience complements our strong existing team. We look
forward to working with him to achieve our strategic objectives of
deepening our relationships with clients and distribution partners,
expanding our global reach into new markets and client segments, and
enhancing our client service excellence.”
Latara, who has 22 years of investment industry experience, joins
Jennison following a 15-year tenure with Fred Alger Management, where he
led the firm’s institutional client relations efforts and was a member
of the firm’s senior distribution team. Prior to Fred Alger, Peter spent
eight years at Gabelli Asset Management, where he was responsible for
institutional sales, client relations and consultant relations in the
Midwest region. Peter holds a B.A. in economics and political science
from Emory University, and an MBA from the University of Maryland.
Latara will work at Jennison’s New York headquarters.
About Jennison Associates, LLC
Founded in 1969, Jennison Associates offers a range of equity and fixed
income investment strategies. Its equity expertise spans styles,
geographies, and market capitalizations. Its fixed income capability
includes investment grade active and structured strategies of various
durations. Original fundamental research, specialized investment teams,
strong client focus and highly experienced investment professionals are
among the firm’s competitive distinctions. As of December 31, 2018,
Jennison managed $160.7 billion in client assets. For more information,
please visit jennison.com.
Jennison is an affiliate manager of PGIM, the global asset management
businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
PRU).
