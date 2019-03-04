Log in
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL

(PRU)
Prudential Financial : Jennison Associates hires Peter Latara as managing director

0
03/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

Peter W. Latara has joined Jennison Associates as a managing director and relationship manager, effective Feb. 25, 2019. The role will include a focus on both sales as well as client service. Latara will report to Lori McEvoy, Jennison’s global head of distribution. Jennison is an affiliate manager of PGIM, Inc., the $1 trillion global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005064/en/

Peter Latara (Photo: Business Wire)

Peter Latara (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to welcome Peter to Jennison,” said McEvoy. “His professional experience complements our strong existing team. We look forward to working with him to achieve our strategic objectives of deepening our relationships with clients and distribution partners, expanding our global reach into new markets and client segments, and enhancing our client service excellence.”

Latara, who has 22 years of investment industry experience, joins Jennison following a 15-year tenure with Fred Alger Management, where he led the firm’s institutional client relations efforts and was a member of the firm’s senior distribution team. Prior to Fred Alger, Peter spent eight years at Gabelli Asset Management, where he was responsible for institutional sales, client relations and consultant relations in the Midwest region. Peter holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Emory University, and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

Latara will work at Jennison’s New York headquarters.

About Jennison Associates, LLC

Founded in 1969, Jennison Associates offers a range of equity and fixed income investment strategies. Its equity expertise spans styles, geographies, and market capitalizations. Its fixed income capability includes investment grade active and structured strategies of various durations. Original fundamental research, specialized investment teams, strong client focus and highly experienced investment professionals are among the firm’s competitive distinctions. As of December 31, 2018, Jennison managed $160.7 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit jennison.com.

Jennison is an affiliate manager of PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Learn about Jennison Associates: jennison.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 136 M
EBIT 2019 6 029 M
Net income 2019 5 721 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,15%
P/E ratio 2019 7,80
P/E ratio 2020 7,23
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 39 509 M
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Robert Strangfeld Non-Executive Chairman & President
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL18.45%39 203
AXA19.45%61 429
PRUDENTIAL PLC14.55%54 438
METLIFE10.94%43 259
AFLAC7.92%36 871
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.16.26%32 729
