Prudential Financial : Names New CFO, Other Executives

By Allison Prang

Prudential Financial Inc. named two new executives, including a new chief financial officer, about a week after announcing its chief executive would step down.

Prudential said Wednesday Ken Tanji, who has worked as the company's treasurer, will take over as finance chief of the company and Scott Sleyster, chief investment officer, will take over as chief operating officer for the company's international division. Both executives will start their new jobs in December.

Mr. Sleyster fills the role of Prudential's soon-to-be CEO, Charles Lowrey.

The company announced last week that CEO John Strangfeld will retire at the end of November. In April, Mr. Lowrey will become chairman.

Prudential Retirement CFO Nandini Mongia will become treasurer and Prudential's head of Global Portfolio Management, Timothy Schmidt, will take over as chief investment officer, the company said.

Shares, down 13% year to date, were unchanged premarket.

