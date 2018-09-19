Log in
Prudential Financial : Names New CFO, Other Executives

09/19/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

By Allison Prang

Prudential Financial Inc. named two new executives, including a new chief financial officer, about a week after announcing its chief executive would step down.

Prudential said Wednesday Ken Tanji, who has worked as the company's treasurer, will take over as finance chief of the company and Scott Sleyster, chief investment officer, will take over as chief operating officer for the company's international division. Both executives will start their new jobs in December.

Mr. Sleyster fills the role of Prudential's soon-to-be CEO, Charles Lowrey.

The company announced last week that CEO John Strangfeld will retire at the end of November. In April, Mr. Lowrey will become chairman.

Prudential Retirement CFO Nandini Mongia will become treasurer and Prudential's head of Global Portfolio Management, Timothy Schmidt, will take over as chief investment officer, the company said.

Shares, down 13% year to date, were unchanged premarket.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 288 M
EBIT 2018 6 703 M
Net income 2018 4 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 9,48
P/E ratio 2019 7,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 41 788 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Robert Strangfeld Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Robert Michael Falzon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-12.85%41 279
AXA-9.42%62 992
PRUDENTIAL-12.67%57 320
METLIFE-7.42%45 952
AFLAC7.68%36 125
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-12.13%35 021
