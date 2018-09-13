Prudential Financial : QMA global investment teams expand with Lorne Johnson, Patrick McDonough

QMA continues to expand its investment platform with the addition of two new client portfolio managers, responsible for portfolio analysis and research for its Global Multi-Asset Solutions and Quantitative Equity teams. QMA is the quantitative equity and global multi-asset solutions business of PGIM, the $1 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

QMA recently added Lorne Johnson, Ph.D., a managing director and client portfolio manager, to the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, and Patrick McDonough, a principal and client portfolio manager, to the Quantitative Equity team.

McDonough reports to George Patterson, who joined a year ago to co-lead QMA’s unified Global Equity Platform which combines the company’s U.S. Value, U.S. Core and Non-U.S. Core investment strategies. Johnson reports to George Sakoulis, who leads the Global Multi-Asset Solutions group formed earlier this year, creating a 26-member team.

Together, the platforms are designed to allow QMA to refine and customize products in response to the needs of its global client base, consistent with its long-term, research-led investment philosophy.

“We continue to grow our investment platform with the hires of Patrick and Lorne,” said Andrew Dyson, chairman and CEO of QMA. “Their deep backgrounds in investment management add to the existing team’s capabilities, further broadening the range of both equity and multi-asset strategies we offer according to each client’s unique needs.”

Both have joined QMA from State Street Global Advisors, where McDonough served as a global portfolio strategist and Johnson as a senior portfolio manager.

Johnson was previously a portfolio manager at CalPERS and Numeric Investors, as well as a senior portfolio manager at ABP Investments and an economist at Caxton Associates. He earned a B.A. in public administration and history at California State University, and an M.A. in applied economics at San Jose State University. He earned master’s and doctorate degrees in economics at the University of Washington.

McDonough previously spent a decade at Goldman Sachs, first as a researcher in the Quantitative Investment Strategies team and then as co-head of systematic strategies for Goldman Sachs’ Asset Management’s Alternative Investments and Manager Solutions Group, providing solutions for the company’s office of the chief investment officer and high net worth clients. Earlier, he was a quantitative portfolio manager and researcher for the multi-asset solutions team at AllianceBernstein. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and economics at College of the Holy Cross.

About QMA

QMA applies a disciplined, research-driven approach that seeks to identify and capture alpha opportunities and combines factor exposures to create diversified, risk-aware strategies designed for long-term, consistent performance.

Founded in 1975, QMA manages portfolios for a worldwide institutional client base, including corporate and public pension plans, endowments and foundations, multi-employer pension plans, and sub-advisory accounts for other financial services companies. As of June 30, 2018, QMA had approximately $127 billion in assets under management.

About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.

With 15 consecutive years of positive third-party institutional net flows, PGIM, the global asset management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including fundamental equity, quantitative equity, public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate and commercial mortgages. Its businesses have offices in 16 countries across five continents. For more information, please visit pgim.com.

Prudential’s additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. For more information about Prudential, please visit news.prudential.com.

