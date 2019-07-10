Prudential Financial : QMA names Linda Gibson as first chief business officer, continuing global expansion

QMA has named Linda Gibson to the newly created role of chief business officer, the latest step in the firm’s continued global expansion. QMA is the quantitative equity and global multi-asset specialist of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Gibson will work closely with QMA’s chairman and CEO, Andrew Dyson, to advance QMA’s strategy including the provision of innovative, customized global solutions across the risk-return spectrum to clients, while leveraging the full scale of PGIM, the seventh-largest asset manager in the world. Gibson will be based out of QMA’s headquarters in Newark, N.J., and oversee finance, business planning and management, competitive intelligence, project management, human resources, operational risk and cross-functional initiatives.

“Linda brings a wealth of knowledge to QMA with her nearly 30 years of experience across all aspects of operating a large global company in the asset management industry,” said Dyson. “Her hire is proof that QMA’s innovative, client-focused culture continues to attract top-notch talent to complement our existing management team.”

Gibson’s arrival further bolsters the leadership team and global platform Dyson has built since taking the helm of QMA in April 2017. This has included the hire of Adam Broder as global head of distribution in October 2017 and PGIM’s recent acquisition of London-based QMA Wadhwani LLP (f/k/a Wadhwani Asset Management LLP) in January 2019.

“I’m thrilled to join QMA at such a pivotal time for the firm,” said Gibson. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to drive the strategy to the next level as we solidify QMA as a leading global player across the full range of quantitative strategies.”

Gibson joins QMA with nearly 30 years of investment management and financial services business experience, including 18 years at BrightSphere Investment Group (f/k/a Old Mutual Asset Management), a public multi-boutique asset manager. Her roles there spanned a wide range of front and back office executive functions, including management of legal, compliance, operations, global business development and human resources. As part of Old Mutual’s executive team, Gibson led several high-profile initiatives such as transforming affiliates through product development, product line extension and lift-outs; creating a global, centralized distribution team; and developing strategy to take the company public.

Gibson has a variety of board experience, including serving at the chairman and board level for investment firms, trust vehicles and UCITS Funds within Old Mutual. She has also held several officer-level positions on multiple mutual funds. Gibson holds a law degree from Boston University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Bates College.

About QMA

QMA’s data-driven and diverse techniques go beyond the formulaic to redefine the way we look at underlying investment signals. Applying an adaptive and rigorous quant approach that has been central to our objective to convert risk into return for over 40 years, we partner with our clients to overcome their toughest challenges.

QMA manages portfolios for a worldwide institutional client base, including corporate and public pension plans, endowments and foundations, multi-employer pension plans, and sub-advisory accounts for other financial services companies. As of March 31, 2019, QMA had approximately $122 billion in assets under management.

About PGIM and Prudential Financial, Inc.

With 16 consecutive years of positive third-party institutional net flows, PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world* with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including fundamental equity, quantitative equity, public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate and commercial mortgages. Its businesses have offices in 15 countries across four continents. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc.’s additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

*Pensions & Investments’ Top Money Managers list, May 27, 2019; based on Prudential Financial, Inc. total worldwide institutional assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018. Assets under management (AUM) are based on company estimates and are subject to change.

Learn about QMA:

