Lockheed Martin transferred approximately $1.8 billion of its pension obligations by purchasing a group annuity contract from Prudential Financial Prudential Insurance Company of America, Prudential said Tuesday.

Approximately 32,000 of Lockheed Martin's retirees will receive their monthly pension benefit payments from Prudential as part of this buyout agreement, Prudential said.

