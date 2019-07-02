Log in
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL

(PRU)
  Report  
News 
News

Prudential Financial : The next chapter in the U.S. – China trade war

0
07/02/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

PGIM Fixed Income sees four ways trade talks might proceed and weighs the probability of each scenario.

July 02, 2019

President Trump and President Xi are talking again and, for the time being, the trade war is not on an escalating trajectory. The deeper question is, how much closer are we to a final resolution?

In a new paper, 'The Next Chapter in the U.S. - China Trade War ,' Nathan Sheets, PGIM Fixed Income's chief economist and head of global macroeconomic research, details the compelling incentives both leaders face to resolve the conflict. He outlines four scenarios as to how the trade talks might proceed over the next year-one of which he believes is far less likely than the others:

  • Smooth progress
  • Rocky progress
  • Trade tensions continue to bubble
  • The negotiations collapse, and a full-blown trade war ensues

Which outcome is most likely, and which is the least? Learn more about each scenario and the estimated probabilities in 'The Next Chapter in the U.S. - China Trade War .'

For a media interview with Nathan Sheets, a subject matter expert on U.S.-China trade relations, or to speak about global macroeconomic conditions, please contact Claire Currie.

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 16:32:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 56 011 M
EBIT 2019 6 798 M
Net income 2019 4 828 M
Debt 2019 13 344 M
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91x
P/E ratio 2020 7,70x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 41 420 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 114  $
Last Close Price 102  $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Robert Strangfeld Non-Executive Chairman & President
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL25.10%41 420
AXA23.24%62 408
PRUDENTIAL PLC23.75%56 802
METLIFE22.97%47 984
AFLAC22.52%41 612
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.22.87%35 562
