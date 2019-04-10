Prudential Financial : We're average students, getting a “C” when it comes to understanding finances, Americans say

More than half of Americans say they’d earn a “C” or lower when it comes
to financial literacy, according to a new survey conducted by Harris
Poll on behalf of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
PRU).
Nearly three quarters (73%) take responsibility for their own grade.
That’s not such a surprise given that nearly half of American adults
(46%) spend more than two hours on social media each week, while fewer
than a fifth (17%) spend that much time managing their finances.
Information overload may be to blame. Two thirds of Americans (66%) say
the list of things they need to learn to successfully manage their
finances keeps on growing, not shrinking.
“Our industry needs to drive home the importance of financial education,
and lead the way in providing it, to help clear a path toward financial
wellness,” said Caroline Feeney, head of Individual Solutions at
Prudential. “It’s important for us to help Americans understand how to
manage day-to-day finances, achieve important financial goals and
protect against future financial risks.”
Among other key findings:
-
Nearly a quarter (23%) of Americans say their debt is higher than
their retirement savings.
-
15% of Americans who say they have no debt also have saved nothing
toward retirement.
-
Only 12% of Americans would use a financial windfall to add to
retirement savings—worth considering as they head toward the April 15
tax deadline and the potential for refunds.
Previous data from Prudential’s Financial
Wellness Census shows more than a quarter of Americans have a skewed
sense of their financial health, with many optimistic about their
financial future despite objective measures showing them falling behind
in achieving their financial goals. In fact, the census data showed less
than half of Americas are on track to meet their goals, including
planning for retirement.
Financial literacy programs and professional financial advice can play a
key role to get Americans back on the right track. According to the
Census, while nearly two thirds of Americans don’t have a financial
advisor, many say they cannot afford one (42%) or that they have enough
assets to need an advisor’s help (26%). The truth is that advice is more
within reach than ever before—and it’s not just for the wealthy.
“Advisors are increasingly playing the role of financial counselor,
helping consumers make the shift from retirement uncertainty and
financial insecurity into actions that help them to achieve financial
wellness before and into retirement,” said Feeney. “Our lifelong
personal financial wellness journeys often require a combination of
smart solutions, good advice and guidance about appropriate investment
tools and products.”
Today, people can access advice along the spectrum, from self-directed
methods, to hybrid
advisors who serve as coaches help clients along the self-directed
path to full-service, high-touch advice. Prudential, in part, supports
individuals in finding their path to financial wellness as a founding
member of the Alliance for Lifetime Income, where the company playing a
leading role in launching awareness and education campaigns for
consumers and financial professionals about the importance of lifetime
income. More information is available at retireyourrisk.org.
Survey Methodology
This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris
Poll on behalf of Prudential from March 26 - 28, 2019 among 2,045 U.S.
adults aged 18+. This online survey is not based on a probability sample
and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be
calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting
variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Prudential.
