Prudential Financial appoints Roger Putnam to lead U.S. customer service operations

June 03, 2019

NEWARK, N.J., June 03, 2019 - Roger Putnam has joined Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) as chief operating officer of the company's Enabling Solutions organization.

Putnam, who joins Prudential from MassMutual, will support the company's efforts to streamline and strengthen customer experience across its U.S. businesses. Based in Hartford, Connecticut, and Newark, he reports to Caroline Faulkner, vice president and head of Enabling Solutions, effective June 3.

'Roger's two decades of leadership at the forefront of technology, financial services and insurance … make him a great fit for this role and for Prudential.' Caroline Faulkner,

Head of Enabling Solutions

Prudential's Enabling Solutions organization is responsible for providing customers with a simplified, seamless experience, while driving operational excellence that enhances the performance of the company's U.S. Businesses.

'Our customers expect service experiences that are simpler, more convenient and more intuitive than ever before. To transform how we engage with our customers, we need leaders with a clear vision and proven ability to drive results,' Faulkner said. 'Roger's two decades of leadership at the forefront of technology, financial services and insurance, combined with his passion for finding new and better ways to serve customers make him a great fit for this role, and for Prudential.'

Prior to joining Prudential, Putnam held executive leadership positions in operations and technology at both CIGNA Healthcare and Capital One Financial.

Putnam, who currently resides in Simsbury, Connecticut, earned a bachelor's degree in business management from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

About Prudential Financial

