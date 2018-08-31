Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL (PRU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Prudential Financial : backs federal support of expanding Americans’ access to retirement savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

President Trump today signed an executive order directing the Labor Department to promote programs that enhance retirement security and expand access to workplace retirement savings plans for American workers. The order comes as Congress considers bipartisan legislation, which, if passed, would represent the most substantial changes to retirement savings in more than a decade. Prudential has long supported this legislation testifying several times before Congress on the issue of multiple-employer plans since 2012.

The company issued the following statement today responding to the executive order.

'Prudential has a long history of helping Americans achieve financial security-and peace of mind-in retirement. As a leading provider of retirement solutions, Prudential has been committed to working with policymakers to expand access to retirement savings benefits in the workplace. We have long supported policies that would increase sponsorship and participation in Multiple-Employer Plans (MEPs) and are encouraged by today's action. Prudential looks forward to continuing our engagement with the Administration, federal agencies including the Department of Labor, and leaders on Capitol Hill to promote MEPs and public policies that help Americans save for their retirement years.'

1007916-00001-00

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 21:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
08/31PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : backs federal support of expanding Americans’ acces..
PU
08/30Fed gives Deutsche Bank, others extension on 'living will' submissions
RE
08/27HEWLETT PACKARD : Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 407,899 Shares of He..
AQ
08/22PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Senate Pensions Subcommittee Issues Testimony From Pruden..
AQ
08/21Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT..
AQ
08/21PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Senate Pensions Subcommittee Sets Hearing on Financial Li..
AQ
08/21"FINANCIAL LITERACY : the Starting Point for a Secure Retirement."
AQ
08/20PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Insu..
BU
08/20PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee - ..
AQ
08/20PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA 
08/31Fed extension on 'living will' submissions 
08/28Canada Eager To Seal Trade Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/28WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Canada Eager To Seal Trade Pact 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 286 M
EBIT 2018 6 703 M
Net income 2018 4 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 9,31
P/E ratio 2019 7,79
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 41 567 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Robert Strangfeld Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Robert Michael Falzon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-14.39%41 863
AXA-11.34%62 531
PRUDENTIAL-8.79%59 410
METLIFE-8.72%46 698
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.55%36 964
AFLAC5.97%35 918
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.