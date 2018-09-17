Prudential Financial : commits $1 million in grants to help Hurricane Florence victims

Hurricane Florence caused catastrophic flooding throughout the Carolinas and Virginia over the weekend, leaving more than a dozen dead, hundreds needing to be rescued from rising waters and hundreds of thousands without power. To help those affected by the hurricane and its aftermath, Prudential is supporting relief efforts by committing up to $1 million in grants, through The Prudential Foundation. Funds will be allocated to national and local organizations that are providing direct response.

As part of the $1 million commitment, Prudential is also activating an employee giving campaign up to $25,000 and will match employee donations to Team Rubicon dollar for dollar. Team Rubicon is an international, non-government veteran service organization that uses disaster response to reintegrate veterans into civilian life.

'Natural disasters like Hurricane Florence can have devastating effects on the financial security of families and individuals,' says Lata Reddy, senior vice president of Diversity, Inclusion and Impact and chairman of The Prudential Foundation. 'Prudential and our employees support the heroic recovery and relief efforts underway and have those who have been affected by this catastrophic storm in our thoughts.'