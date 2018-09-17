Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL (PRU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Prudential Financial : commits $1 million in grants to help Hurricane Florence victims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 05:43am CEST

Hurricane Florence caused catastrophic flooding throughout the Carolinas and Virginia over the weekend, leaving more than a dozen dead, hundreds needing to be rescued from rising waters and hundreds of thousands without power. To help those affected by the hurricane and its aftermath, Prudential is supporting relief efforts by committing up to $1 million in grants, through The Prudential Foundation. Funds will be allocated to national and local organizations that are providing direct response.

As part of the $1 million commitment, Prudential is also activating an employee giving campaign up to $25,000 and will match employee donations to Team Rubicon dollar for dollar. Team Rubicon is an international, non-government veteran service organization that uses disaster response to reintegrate veterans into civilian life.

'Natural disasters like Hurricane Florence can have devastating effects on the financial security of families and individuals,' says Lata Reddy, senior vice president of Diversity, Inclusion and Impact and chairman of The Prudential Foundation. 'Prudential and our employees support the heroic recovery and relief efforts underway and have those who have been affected by this catastrophic storm in our thoughts.'

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 03:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
05:43aPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : commits $1 million in grants to help Hurricane Florence v..
PU
09/13PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : QMA global investment teams expand with Lorne Johnson, Pa..
BU
09/12PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation..
AQ
09/12PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : CEO to Retire in November -- Update
DJ
09/12JOHN STRANGFELD : Prudential Financial CEO John Strangfeld to Retire in November
DJ
09/12PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : announces leadership succession
BU
09/11PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL ENERGY PARTNERS : raises $343 million for first energy mezzan..
BU
09/06PGIM GLOBAL SHORT DURATION HIGH YIEL : Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial ..
BU
09/06PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : to host Tokyo Investor Day for Institutional Investors an..
BU
09/06SYNTEL : Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $676,000 Stake in Syntel, Inc.
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Oneok Is A Good Fixed Income Play - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/12/18) 
09/12Prudential's Lowrey to succeed Strangfeld as new CEO effective Dec. 1 
09/1133 'Safer' Dividend Financial WallStars Fetch 3.6-12.6% Yields For September 
09/10International Dividend Increases - August 2018 
09/10INCOME INVESTORS : For Every 2 Ts, Buy 1 HD 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 288 M
EBIT 2018 6 703 M
Net income 2018 4 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 9,44
P/E ratio 2019 7,90
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 41 642 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Robert Strangfeld Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Robert Michael Falzon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-13.15%41 642
AXA-10.47%62 385
PRUDENTIAL-10.50%57 760
METLIFE-7.97%46 290
AFLAC6.40%36 248
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-12.89%35 097
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.