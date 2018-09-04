Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL (PRU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Prudential Financial : launches consumer-direct insurance, investing service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:19pm CEST

NEWARK, N.J. (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc is going straight to consumers with its insurance and investment products for the first time in its 143-year history, a move that follows rivals and startups which are already well established in the field.

The direct-to-consumer service marks a sea change for Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential, the largest U.S. life insurance company by assets, managing $1.4 trillion, according to a filing.

Prudential is also one the oldest U.S. insurance and investment companies, which has traditionally sold its products through a large network of advisers as well as employer-sponsored insurance and retirement plans.

Prudential quietly unveiled the service, LINK by Prudential, in August, which offers personalized financial planning, recommendations for insurance, annuities and investments in a portfolio of exchange-traded funds, Prudential executives said in an interview.

Customers can buy products through the LINK website, through remote advisers, or set up one-on-one meetings with local advisers.

The shift, which comes long after insurance and financial services competitors have established an online presence and dozens of online life insurance startups have sprouted up, is an effort to balance a growing demand for online sales, without alienating the sales force that has played a large role in building the company.

Prudential's advisers continue to play a "critical role" in the company's success, said Stephen Pelletier, chief operating officer of Prudential’s U.S.-based businesses.

"Given where the investing world is going, this makes sense," said Sandler O'Neill analyst John Barnidge, noting that the service is just one piece of Prudential's multifaceted business. "Millennials and other younger people have large purchasing power," Barnidge said, adding that they do not value insurance agent relationships as much as previous generations.

The company's service differs from others sold direct to consumers because it offers a more "seamless experience," with customers able to get advice and buy both insurance and financial products from the same site, or choose from different levels of advisory services, said Naveen Agarwal, Prudential's chief customer officer.

Prudential’s goals also include finding new ways to grow business from customers it now serves through existing businesses. The insurer and investment company already works with 5 million customers who buy its insurance, income and investment products through Prudential's adviser network.

Prudential will also make the service available to 20 million people through workplace businesses, including retirement plans and pension payments it took over from other companies that bought group annuities, Pelletier said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

By Suzanne Barlyn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
04:19pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : launches consumer-direct insurance, investing service
RE
08/31PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : backs federal support of expanding Americans’ acces..
PU
08/30Fed gives Deutsche Bank, others extension on 'living will' submissions
RE
08/27HEWLETT PACKARD : Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 407,899 Shares of He..
AQ
08/22PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Senate Pensions Subcommittee Issues Testimony From Pruden..
AQ
08/21Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT..
AQ
08/21PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Senate Pensions Subcommittee Sets Hearing on Financial Li..
AQ
08/21"FINANCIAL LITERACY : the Starting Point for a Secure Retirement."
AQ
08/20PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Insu..
BU
08/20PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee - ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:00aNew Preferred Stock IPOs, August 2018 
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA 
08/31Fed extension on 'living will' submissions 
08/28Canada Eager To Seal Trade Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 286 M
EBIT 2018 6 703 M
Net income 2018 4 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 9,29
P/E ratio 2019 7,77
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 40 970 M
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Robert Strangfeld Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charlie F. Lowrey Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Robert Michael Falzon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara G. Koster Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
K. Andrew Crighton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-14.55%40 970
AXA-10.57%62 223
PRUDENTIAL-8.19%58 332
METLIFE-9.24%45 653
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-8.92%36 146
AFLAC5.35%35 503
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.