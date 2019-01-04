Prudential Financial : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will release its fourth quarter
2018 earnings on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after the market closes.
The earnings news release, the financial supplement and related
materials will be posted on the company's Investor Relations website at: investor.prudential.com.
Members of Prudential's senior management will host a conference call on
Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET, to discuss with the
investment community the company's fourth quarter results.
Conference Call Information
The conference call will be broadcast live over the company's Investor
Relations website at: investor.prudential.com.
Please log on 15 minutes early in the event necessary software needs to
be downloaded.
Institutional investors, analysts and other members of the professional
financial community are invited to listen to the call and participate in
the Q&A by dialing one of the following numbers:
Domestic: (877) 777-1971 (Toll Free)
International: (612) 332-0226
All others may join the conference call in listen-only mode by dialing
one of the above numbers.
Replay Information
The call will be made available from 2:00 p.m. ET on February 7 through
February 14 through a dial-in number as follows:
Domestic: (800) 475-6701 (Toll Free)
International: (320) 365-3844
Access
Code: 458812
A replay will also be available on the Investor Relations website
through February 22. Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor.relations@prudential.com.
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:
PRU), a financial services leader with more than $1 trillion of
assets under management as of September 30, 2018, has operations in the
United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and
talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional
customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products
and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related
services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S.,
Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability,
expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information,
please visit news.prudential.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005046/en/